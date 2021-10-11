The Greater Latrobe cross-country teams competed in the “Legends Meet” at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds in Ohio, while Derry Area took part in the United Invitational, both on Saturday.
The Greater Latrobe girls, who won their first section championship since 2016 last week, placed sixth, while the boys captured 26th overall. The Derry Area girls took second behind Windber Area at United, while the Trojan boys placed fourth behind third-place Penn Cambria, Windber Area and first-place Central Cambria.
Emerson Skatell finished eighth overall for the Greater Latrobe girls, as she completed the muddy, double-loop course in 20:38. Skatell’s top-25 finish earned her a medal. Lexie Planinsek was next in line, and also earned a medal, while Clara Herr, Carley Berk and Cora Drylie set the score for the Lady Wildcats. Hayden Kraynick, Lizzie Planinsek, Leah Mazur and Liz Wilson also competed in the varsity race.
Koen Fulton led the Greater Latrobe boys with a time of 19:06. Liam Wilson, Noah Pittman, Henry Krom and Octavian Musgrove scored for the Wildcats, while Joey DiVittis and Jack Gaffney completed the varsity squad.
Derry Area’s Jane Huss won first place overall at the United Invitational with a meet record of 21:33, while Mikah Horwat also earned a top-10 finish, capturing eighth overall in 24:31. Emma Huber took 11th (25:30), Charity Peterman captured 15th (26:21) and Nicole Enos placed 17th overall in 26:32. Tessa Hayes captured 20th (26:51), Gianna Gruska came in 25th (28:44) and Mikaela Shine in 32nd-place with a 33:08.
Jake Watson led the Derry Area boys with a 13th-place effort in 20:32. Morgan Sobota ended one spot back in 14th (20:42), while Blake Cecchini placed 17th in 21:04. Logan Corbett captured 22nd (22:10), Seth Swisher placed 23rd (22:16) and Gael Gonzalez Kelly turned in a personal best of 24 minutes to finished in 27th-place.
Greater Latrobe and Derry Area will compete in the Westmoreland County Coaches Association (WCCA) Cross-Country Championships, 3 p.m. Wednesday at Westmoreland County Community College.
