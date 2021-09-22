Greater Latrobe faced host Yough and Ligonier Valley, while Derry Area squared off against Penn-Trafford and Norwin in area cross-country action on Tuesday.
Greater Latrobe swept Yough and Ligonier Valley, as the boys topped the Cougars, 15-48, while the Lady Wildcats beat Yough, 15-50 and Ligonier Valley, 17-44. The Ligonier Valley boys were short-handed and did not earn a team score. The Greater Latrobe girls stayed perfect at 4-0 in the section and 6-0 overall, while the Wildcat boys are now 2-1 in the section and 3-2 overall, heading into a significant section meet against Norwin and Hempfield Area next week.
The Derry Area boys and Derry Area girls both scored victories against Penn-Trafford and lost versus Norwin. The Derry Area boys upped its record to 1-3 in section play and 3-3 overall, while the Lady Trojans are also 1-3 in the section and 2-3 overall.
The Greater Latrobe boys earned five of the top six places. Koen Fulton won the race with a time of 18:53, while August Lawrence, Liam Wilson, Steve Janke and Noah Pittman also scored for the Wildcats. Nick Wetzel and Joey DiVittis completed the varsity seven.
Emerson Skatell ran a 21:44 to lead a wave of Lady Wildcats across the finish line, as Greater Latrobe claimed the top four spots. Lexie Planinsek, Clara Herr and Carley Berk followed, while Hayden Kraynick also scored. Cora Drylie and Lizzie Planinsek rounded out the varsity squad.
Greater Latrobe will run in the Sharpsville Blue Devil Invitational on Saturday at Buhl Park in Sharon, while section play resumes next Tuesday at Norwin’s Oak Hollow Park.
Jane Huss led the charge for the Lady Trojans with a fourth-place finish overall in 23:13, while Mikah Horwat took 11th in 25:34. Ashley Baker placed 14th (26:36), while Charity Peterman took 16th (26:58) and Emma Huber finished 18th overall in 27:12. Gianna Gruska captured 20th (27:35), while Nicole Enos took 22nd (28:23), Tessa Hayes placed 23rd and Mikaela Shine rounded out the Lady Trojans’ finishers in 28th with a 33:07.
Morgan Sobota paced the Derry Area boys, taking 11th place overall in 21 minutes, while Blake Cecchini wasn’t far behind in 15th with a 21:13. Jake Watson was one spot back in 16th (21:15), while Seth Swisher placed 21st (23:03) and Logan Corbett captured 22nd in 23:04.
Derry Area is scheduled to travel to Greensburg Salem next Tuesday.
