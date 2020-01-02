Similar to last year, with the holiday falling in or near the middle of the week, Greater Latrobe head coach Mike Ciotti likes the idea that his team doesn’t have a dual match in between the Powerade Christmas Tournament and the Westmoreland County Coaches Association Wrestling Championships.
Between the two tourneys and three section dual meets for both teams, Greater Latrobe and Derry Area have been going at it hot and heavy the first four weeks of the season.
Now, one week after participating in Powerade, considered to be one of the toughest events in the country, Greater Latrobe and Derry Area are preparing for the WCCA Championships that begin Friday and conclude Saturday — and held for the first time — at Kiski Area High School in Vandergrift.
Wrestling begins Friday at 4 p.m. with the first round, quarterfinals and the first two rounds of consolation matches. Action resumes Saturday at 11 a.m. with the semfinals and consy quarterfinals and semis, with the finals — for first through sixth place — scheduled for 6 p.m.
“I’m glad we don’t have a dual meet before the county tournament,” Ciotti offered. “After counties, our schedule becomes a little lighter.”
So does the one for Derry Area and every other team in the county.
Actually, the WCCA will be the — get this — fourth tourney for Greater Latrobe since the start of the season. In addition to Powerade, the Wildcats were entered in the season-opening Hickory Tournament and one in Berkley Springs, W.Va.
And GL goes into the county tournament after having two of its wrestlers place in Powerade, including one — senior Gabe Willochell — who won it all at 132 pounds. The other was Vinny Kilkeary, a freshman who took eighth at 106.
“Gabe is coming off some huge wins at the Powerade tournament and plans to keep the ball rolling this weekend,” Ciotti stated.
However, Willochell is still looking for his first WCCA title. He’s finished second each of the past three years to Kiski Area’s Darren Miller.
And Ciotti said that he is hoping that two other freshmen, Nate Roth (120) and Corey Boerio (182), can place in the WCCA Championships. In all, the Wildcats have four returning place-winners — Willochell, sophomore Jack Pletcher (fifth at 152), senior Logan Zitterbart (fifth at 160) and senior Tyler Ross (fifth at 195).
For Derry Area, this will be its third tourney in a month’s time. Along with Powerade, the Trojans were in the Blairsville Duals to begin the season.
Head coach Mike Weinell treats the back-to-back Powerade and WCCA tournaments like the Southwest Regional and states. And the DA head coach wouldn’t want it any other way.
“These few weekends are great experiences for our guys to see what they need to improve on for the end of the season,” Weinell remarked. “We do these tough competitions all for the experience and preparation for the end of the season.
“It’ll be another tough weekend, for sure. I will be looking at it in terms of gaining valuable experience for our young team.”
One wrestler who doesn’t fall into the category of young is Ty Cymmerman. The junior, who finished second in the WCCA last year at 126, placed fifth in last Saturday’s Powerade Tournament, defeating Franklin Regional sophomore Finn Solomon — a defending PIAA state runner-up — in the 132-pound consolation round.
That’s not all. Also included in the 132-pound weight class for counties is Norwin senior Kurt Phipps, another state runner-up from a season ago.
“It will be a tough weight class, for sure,” Weinell responded.
Weinell also said he’s looking forward to senior Colton McCallen and freshman Alex Cole wrestling down a weight class at 113 and 106, respectively. Neither could make weight for Powerade.
Last year, McCallen finished third (106) in the WCCA tourney. DA’s other returning county place-finisher is senior Garrett Lenhart who took fifth at 145 and is now at 152 pounds.
For the first time, the WCCA Championships — along with any other regular season tournaments — could include wrestlers from the same school in a weight class if the 16-man bracket is not filled. The second wrestler would be considered unattached, and any points scored would not count toward their team’s total.
