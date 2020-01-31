The Greater Latrobe and Derry Area swimming and diving teams fell on Thursday.
Greater Latrobe lost to Penn-Trafford and Derry Area fell to Mount Pleasant.
The Greater Latrobe girls fell, 91-87, while the Wildcat boys lost by a narrow 93-91 margin.
The Greater Latrobe girls won three events. Hannah Brewer captured the top spot in the 100 butterfly while Jordyn Miller took first in diving with a WPIAL qualifying score. Lauren Bisignani placed second in diving, also with a qualifying effort.
Greater Latrobe’s 200 medley relay team of Brewer, Bryn Vogelsang, Gracie Wetzel and Molly Bobik also claimed the top spot.
Corbin Makar had the lone win for the Greater Latrobe boys in the 100 breaststroke, also with a WPIAL qualifying score. Colin Spehar finished second in the 100 backstroke, but earned a qualifying score, while Clay McClintock captured third in diving, also with a qualifying effort.
The team of Brendan Bugala, Makar, Spehar and Liam Mucino captured second in the 200 medley relay with a qualifying score.
GL will be at Norwin next Thursday (6 p.m.).
The Derry Area girls lost, 129-53, while the Trojan boys team also dropped a 108-61 decision.
Wes Buhite won the 200 individual medley and Jake Buhite the 500 freestyle for the Derry Area boys.
Cam Washburn also captured the top spot in diving while the team of Carson Chamberlain, Jake Buhite, Wes Buhite and Jakob Riggle won the 200 medley relay.
Ali Cowan claimed diving for the DA girls while the team of Keely Siko, Makenzie Eades, Lauren Angus and Abby Kubiak took first in the 200 medley relay.
Derry Area will host Kiski School on Tuesday (6 p.m.) in a boys-only exhibition meet.
