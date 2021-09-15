The Greater Latrobe girls’ cross-country teams swept Franklin Regional and Derry Area, but the Wildcat boys earned a split with a win against the Trojans and a loss against the Panthers during a section meet at Rossi Field on Tuesday.
The Lady Wildcats (2-0, 4-0) bested Derry Area, 17-46 and Franklin Regional, 21-36. The Greater Latrobe boys (1-1, 2-2) defeated Derry Area, 15-48, but lost against Franklin Regional, 25-30. The Derry Area boys lost against Franklin Regional, 15-46, while the Lady Trojans also fell, 19-44, against the Lady Panthers.
Greater Latrobe senior Lexie Planinsek enjoyed a strong showing on Senior Night, winning the girls’ race in 21:50. Clara Herr, Emerson Skatell, Carley Berk and Lizzie Planinsek placed for the Greater Latrobe girls, while Hayden Kraynick and Daysha Thomas rounded out the top seven.
August Lawrence was the top finisher for the Greater Latrobe boys, taking third overall in 19:13. Koen Fulton, Drew Kozuch, Liam Wilson and Noah Pittman scored for the Wildcat boys’ team, while Steve Janke and Nick Wetzel also competed for the varsity team.
Jane Huss led the Derry Area girls’ with a fifth-place finish overall in 23:03. Emma Huber followed with an 18th-place showing in 28:46, while Auxanna Buchko was one spot back in 19th (29:29) and Ashley Baker captured 20th-place in 29:32. Charity Peterman placed 21st overall (29:52), Nicole Enos took 22nd (29:56), Tessa Hayes placed 23rd (30:23) and Mikaela Shine in 25th with a 31:54.
Jake Watson led the Derry Area boys with a 12th-place effort in 21:31, while Blake Cecchini came in 13th overall in 21:38. Morgan Sobota captured 18th (22:22), Logan Corbett took 29th overall (23:59) and Seth Swisher came in 33rd in 25:29. Gael Gonzalez also placed 35th in 25:34 for the Trojans.
Greater Latrobe travels to Big Spring High School for the Ben Bloser Bulldog Invitational, noon, Saturday. Derry Area is scheduled to visit Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m. Tuesday.
