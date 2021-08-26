When Derry Area and Greater Latrobe met in the opening week of the 2019 season, both teams were on the heels of successful campaigns. The Trojans had reached the WPIAL Class 3A Championship, while the Wildcats made a long-awaited return to the postseason in Class 5A.
The game lived up to the expectations, as Greater Latrobe edged Derry Area in an overtime thriller, 20-14.
The matchup between the neighboring schools was cancelled last year because the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic prompted an abbreviated schedule. However, the 2020 season provided significant challenges to the Trojans and Wildcats, as they each recorded just two wins and missed the playoffs.
The rivalry returns this Friday at 7 p.m. at Greater Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium, and each team sees the contest as an opportunity to kickstart a bounce-back season.
For Greater Latrobe head coach Jason Marucco, a GL alum who played in this series and has also been on the sidelines for the past four meetings, the game still holds special meaning.
“You know it’s the first week, coming out of the camp, you get the great opportunity to play your rival,” he stated. “It’s always about beating Derry. It always starts with that, and getting your season off to a good start.”
If that comes to fruition, the genesis for the Wildcats success will have dated back to last season. Although Greater Latrobe went just 2-4, the team showed marked improvement from start to finish, concluding with a narrow loss to Woodland Hills, a playoff team. The positives from the finish to 2020 carried throughout the offseason, and Marucco saw evidence of it throughout the summer, as well.
“When you feel like you created momentum from the season before, from your offseason, from your summer program, you want to carry right into that Week Zero game, so you can hit the ground running and keep that momentum on your side,” he detailed.
One advantage the Wildcats will hold on Friday, and frequently throughout the season, is that they are littered with veterans. The Wildcats will lean upon upperclassmen at nearly every position, bolstered with 20 seniors.
“It’s nice when you’re able to have a little bit of depth with your upperclassmen, and then able to sprinkle in your sophomores and freshmen when you feel like they’re ready to go, not forcing them into the situation,” Marucco stated. “In terms of installation all summer through heat (acclimatization) and camp, we are way ahead of schedule, just being able to do those things at a faster pace as a result of the veteran leadership.”
To Marucco’s point, it has been mostly seniors through training camp and the scrimmage against Greensburg Salem that has caught the eye of the eighth-year head coach. He pointed to senior two-way lineman Tyler Lynch, senior receiver and outside linebacker Kyle Brewer, and the running back trio of seniors Drake Clayton and Zach Geiger, and junior Connor Lakin as the Wildcats’ preseason standouts.
Another senior, Bobby Fetter, is back at quarterback after playing extensively as a sophomore in 2019. His development since that time has been significant, however, as he’s honed his skills as a passer. Most importantly, however, he has the knowledge and acumen to lead the offense.
“I think he’s just ready to handle whatever we throw at him in the gameplan,” Marucco said. “(He) just has a really solid understanding of what we’re trying to do offensively, not only from his position, but the other positions.”
On the Trojans’ side, the quarterback position is still not settled, as brothers Zach and Blake Revoir, a senior and freshman, respectively, continue to battle for the starting gig. Derry Area head coach Vince Skillings, who went against the Wildcats during his playing career in the 1970s, expects to make his decision tonight, just 24 hours before the opening kickoff. He also did not discount the possibility of both players splitting time at the position.
“I trust both of those young men to be able to manage the game and not really hurt us,” said Skillings, who will face Greater Latrobe for the first time at the helm of his alma mater.
The contrast among quarterbacks may serve as a microcosm of the differences between the Wildcats and Trojans, as Derry Area will have an extremely youthful squad that will feature several sophomores and freshmen. Even if the younger Revoir does not earn the starting spot at quarterback, he will play extensively at receiver and in the secondary, where the Trojans are extremely inexperienced.
Sophomore safety Nate Gray is a converted soccer player who is still learning the sport, while cornerback Connor Lucas is a senior by class, but has not played football since middle school. Additionally, standout senior kicker Chance White may see time in the secondary. As a result, Skillings expects that Greater Latrobe will use the passing game to test the Trojans.
To compound matters, the Trojans have battled injuries in recent weeks, which resulted in a difficult scrimmage against Greensburg Central Catholic. Many of the Trojans’ reserves, whom Skillings calls the next guys up, appeared overmatched at times against the talented upperclassmen of the Centurions. That created struggles at the line of scrimmage, and the Trojans also failed to consistently execute in their tackling.
Despite seeing plenty of areas for improvement, the Trojans will not overreact to their showing, Skillings said.
“We feel the old cliché (applies) you’re never as bad as you look nor as good as you look,” he said.
For the Trojans to look good throughout the regular season, they will rely heavily on the veteran offensive and defensive lines. However, that group has already been hampered by injuries, as guard Carson Chamberlain is out with a knee injury, while tackle Dylan Rhoades is hoping to return on Friday after missing time with an injury of his own.
Still, Skillings is confident that his team can prevail, although he knows it won’t be easy.
“Any time Derry and Latrobe play, it’s a dog fight and it’s usually going to be close,” he said. “The winner of this game gets bragging rights for a year.”
The anticipation for the Trojans’ players has been significant, as they got started early in watching film on the Wildcats, which allowed them to provide notes and tidbits to the coaches.
“We’ve had to try to calm them down at times, because they’re so excited for the game. Our kids are ready,” Skillings added.
When evaluating the Wildcats, Skillings sees a group that can also have success on the ground.
“They have some really nice running backs – they run well and they block well. Their running game is well executed,” he said. “The main thing we have to do is wrap up and tackle. If we don’t tackle well, it could be a long day.”
Marucco, meanwhile, doesn’t have as much film on the Trojans because they have so many players cracking the lineup for the first time. However, he highlighted their strength along the lines, and he believes the team will still have a similar identity to previous versions of Derry Area that enjoyed tremendous success.
“You really don’t know a lot about them, and still being this early in the season, it comes back to worrying about yourselves,” he stated. “They’re still always going to have tough kids up front and good running backs. You know anytime you play them, you’re going to have to match up physically.”
For Marucco, the significance of winning the matchup was evidenced a couple of years ago, as the Greater Latrobe victory was a crucial step for building towards success.
“As a program as a whole, it was a big win. You took a quality football team like Derry to the brink of regulation, and then you get into overtime and you finish the deal,” he explained. “Those types of experience on Friday night teach you how to win and stay with you moving forward.”
Greater Latrobe leads the all-time series by a margin of 36-21-1, although Derry Area had won three straight prior to the 2019 thriller. Skillings, who also helped propel the Trojans to three consecutive victories during his playing career, knows that a win will set the tone for the rest of the season, and will also help silence the doubters who believe the program is trending in the wrong direction after a 2-3 campaign last year.
“It’s a non-conference game, and one that really is to help us get ourselves ready and set ourselves up for a nice run if we come out of there with success,” he said. “Even should we not win, the way we play the game, we want to see our kids come out there and compete.”
