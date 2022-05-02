The Westmoreland County Coaches Association held its 99th annual track and field event at Memorial Stadium on Saturday; it is the 42nd event for the girls.
Greater Latrobe, Derry Area and Ligonier Valley all competed in the meet.
Ligonier Valley
The Ligonier Valley boys track and field team won the 2022 AA Westmoreland County Coaches Association Championship. This was their first county championship victory since 2019 as they edged out last year’s AA champion Greensburg Central Catholic by a score of 53-47.5.
It was a huge turnaround from last year as the boys’ team only scored 13.5 points last year in the meet. The two teams will meet up on Tuesday in the WPIAL team semifinals at Greensburg Central Catholic. They will also square off against Riverview, Yough, and Washington while the winner moves on to go to the WPIAL team championships.
Isaac Piper took home the silver medal in the 110 hurdles behind Greater Latrobe’s Brennan Campbell with a time of 16.16. Tucker Klotz also took home a silver medal in the mile and finished with a season-best 4:43, shaving off 11 seconds. He was not done there as he finished fifth in the two-mile with a time of 10:36, which cut off 26 seconds from his season-best. The 4x100 relay team of Bjorn Sigurdsson, Khorter Drury, John Jablunovsky, and Matthew Salancy finished fifth with a time of 46.01. The 4x400 relay team of Bjorn Sigurdsson, Khorter Drury, John Jablunovsky, and Sam Mundorff finished 6th with a time of 3:51.36.
In the field events, freshman John Jablunovsky won gold in the high jump with a PR of 5-11 and has continued to shine in this event with the help of volunteer coach and former Ligonier Valley standout high jumper Wesley Smykal, who finished fifth in the event last year at the WCCA championships. Senior Chris Saversky finished in a third-place tie with a season-best pole vault of 11-7.
Freshman Mark Jablunovsky battled through a quad strain to earn an impressive third-place medal in the county in the triple jump event with an incredible PR leap of 42-1.5. While Miles Higgins, not even 24 hours removed from his fourth-place finish at the Penn Relays, captured his third consecutive WCCA championship title. The only thing preventing him from four titles was the canceled 2020 track and field season. Junior teammate James Pleskovich finished fifth in the event with a season-best throw of 152-9.
It was a total team effort and second-year head coach Joshua Suszek is very pleased with the direction that the team is trending.
“The boys continue to get better each and every week and the team is peaking at the right time,” he said. “I have an incredible coaching staff and tremendous leadership from the upperclassman and we certainly wouldn’t be in the position that we are in without them. I am grateful for the position that I am in and look forward to seeing what the season has coming down the home stretch, both from a team and individual perspective.”
On the girls track and field team for Ligonier Valley, the LV girls competed strongly during a rebuilding year and although their efforts weren’t reflected in the overall scores for the meet, the girls’ performances included several season-best times and distances.
Abby Painter ran a season-best time in the 400-meter dash and Mara Myers dropped her 1600-meter run time to 5:50.39 while Clara Wallace also had a season-best time of 2:30.62 in the 80-meter run. The 3200-meter relay team of Myers, Katia Gunter, Maddie Smith and Clara Wallace also had a season-best time of 10:38.10 and the 4x100m relay team placed sixth earning the team their only podium appearance for the day. The coaches are very proud of the girls’ efforts and accomplishments during a very competitive meet and are hopeful that they can continue to improve as we move toward the individual part of the season. The LV girls will next travel to Norwin HS where they will have one more opportunity to improve their season-best times and distances to hopefully qualify for the WPIAL Individual Championships on May 18.
Greater Latrobe
Greater Latrobe’s senior took first place in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles at the WCCA. It is a repeat win in the events for Campbell who was also named MVP of the track events. Campbell was also part of the 4x100 relay team (with Jacob Pittman, Noah Pittman and Adam Piper) that took first place and the 4x400 relay team (with Noah Pittman, Cole Brunton and Matt McCreery) that finished in second place.
Jacob Pittman medaled in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.75, he placed fourth.
The Greater Latrobe 3200-meter relay team of Cole Brunton, Austin An, Liam Wilson and Drew Kozuch medaled with a time of 8:46.45 to take fifth place.
In field events, Daylan Yeager claimed the first-place medal in the pole vault with a height of 12-7.
For the Wildcat girls, Jenna Mucci and Allyson Horner took third and fourth place in the 200-meter dash. Emerson Skatell finished third place in the 16000-meter run, with Regan Reilly taking fifth place. Brylee Bondar placed sixth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 49.88.
In relay races, the Greater Latrobe team of Mucci, Reilly, Ava Yurko and Lauren Davis took fourth place in the 4x400 relay. The team of Skatell, Reilly, Kyleigh Krisfalusi and Clara Herr finished in fifth place.
In field events, Mia Klasnic finished in second place with a distance of 16-9. Meryn Zangaro took fifth place in the shot put with a distance of 33-10.5.
Derry Area
Three was the magic number for the Derry Area girls track and field team Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Three freshmen, Julia Omlor, Jane Huss, and Sophia Mazzoni, medaled for the Lady Trojans, as well as junior Sara Bungard, who finished sixth in the shot put with a throw of 32- 10.7.
Mazzoni started things off as she finished third overall in the javelin with a new personal best throw of 110-11. The mark now places her as the fifth-ranked javelin thrower in Class AA.
“While I was running around helping other athletes, I got a text from coach (Dave) McNichol that said, “Sophia just released a monster jav throw,” Coach Mark Curcio said. “Legit 110 to 120.” The actual mark measured out to be the 110-11 which was good enough for finals and a third-place medal.
Keeping with the three narrative, Julia Omlor went 3 for 3 in her events, taking fourth in the 100-meter dash (13.38), fifth in the 200-meter dash (27.71), and fifth as a member of the girls 4 x 100m relay team along with sophomores Cassie Byers, Shyanne Hornbaker, and Reigna Taylor.
“Our slogan this year has been to ‘trust the process,’ and Omelette [Omlor] has been Exhibit A when it comes to this sentiment,” explained Curcio. “Since Week one against Valley, she has consistently taken .1 off her 100 time, and she went from a 29.4 to a 27.71 today.”
On the podiums for the 100- and 200-meter, Omlor was the only freshman.
And last, but certainly not least, freshman Jane Huss also went 3 for 3 in her events, finishing second place overall in the two-mile behind Penn- Trafford’s senior Chloe Bonson, and serving as the anchor to both the girls 4x800m relay with Sydney Williams, Alayna Williams, and Emma Huber, and the girls 4x400m relay with Williams, Williams, and Charity Peterman.
In the two-mile, Jane finished with a time of 11:51.
No boys placed for the Trojans as the only boy who placed in the top 8 was Ahmad Ward, who ran a FAT time of 11.91 in the 100 meter.
“As the season went on, a few boys quit and/or were injured, unfortunately,” Curcio said. “However, despite the numbers disadvantage, they almost defeated the section champion Ligonier Valley on Tuesday and there are multiple boys who are sitting in the top 16 in their respective events.”
Next meet is the semifinal of the WPIAL playoffs as the 7AA section champion Derry Area girls head to Shenango for hopefully a ticket to the WPIAL Finals.
“Tuesday is going to be tough,” Curcio said. “Not only do we have to travel two hours up to Shenango, but there will be three solid teams waiting for us in Shenango, Hopewell, and Shady Side Academy … but if our girls compete the same way they did at the county championships, anything is possible.”
Derry Area hopes the number three repeats itself on Tuesday as the easiest path to make finals is to go 3-0 against the competition as it is a triple-dual meet. The start time is, you guessed it, 3 p.m.
--Mark Curcio contributed to this story.
BOYS
100-meter
1. RUBRECHT, Greensburg Salem, 11.48; 2. BLOOM, Southmoreland, 11.51; 3. HUHA, Norwin, 11.71; 4. PITTMAN, Greater Latrobe, 11.75; 5. OKEUGO, Kiski Prep, 11.80; 6. HUTTER, Mount Pleasant Area, 11.83.
200-meter
1. PROLA, Hempfield Area, 22.96; 2. BLOOM, Southmoreland, 23.04 ; 3. HUHA, Norwin, 23.41; 4. RUBRECHT, Greensburg Salem, 23.59; 5. NARDOZZA, Penn-Trafford,23.69; 6. PEARSON, Kiski Area, 23.78.
400-meter
1. PROLA, Hempfield Area, 52.61; 2. COLLIER, Franklin Regional, 52.89; 3. GUIDO, Kiski Area, 53.48; 4. SIMPSON, Norwin, 53.79; 5. MILLER, Kiski Area, 53.8; 6. GEARY, Penn-Trafford, 54.0.
800-meter
1. GIORDANO, Kiski Area, 2:02.30; 2. TUTTOILMONDO, Hempfield Area, 2:02.92; 3. PROVENZO, Franklin Regional, 2:05.83; 4. MCGEE, Penn-Trafford, 2:08.01; 5. JOHNSON, Greensburg Salem, 2:08.37; 6. ROBERTS, Kiski Area, 2:08.73.
1600-meter
JOHNSON, Greensburg Salem, 4:40.52; 2. KLOTZ, Ligonier Valley, 4:43.35; 3. MCGEE, Penn-Trafford, 4:43.85; 4. DEMATT, Hempfield Area, 4:44.35; 5. TUCKER, Kiski Area, 4:45.35; 6. WILSON, Norwin, 4:45.79.
3200-meter
TRESSLER, Greensburg Salem, 10:12.20; 2. SZEKELY, Greensburg C. C., 10:14.41; 3. BREAUCHY, Norwin, 10:26.39; 4. SNIDER, Hempfield Area, 10:27.68; 5. KLOTZ, Ligonier Valley, 10:36.74; 6. KABOLY, Greensburg-Salem, 10:36.95.
110-hurdles
1. CAMPBELL, Greater Latrobe, 15.40; 2. PIPER, Ligonier Valley, 16.16; 3. SINGER Norwin 16.29; 4. BREWER, Greensburg C.C.,16.57; 5. COLEMAN, Kiski Area, 17.23; 6. SER, Hempfield Area, 17.26.
300-hurdles
1. CAMPBELL, Greater Latrobe, 40.57; 2. BREWER, Greensburg C. C., 42.29; 3. SINGER, Norwin, 42.43; 4. COLEMAN, Kiski Area, 43.53; 5. AMBROSE, Penn-Trafford, 44.15; 6. KLINGENSMITH, Kiski Area, 44.36.
4x100-relay
1. Greater Latrobe (Pittman, Piper, Pittman, Campbell), 44.92; 2. Penn-Trafford (Hileman, Nardozza, Geary, Demeri), 45.37; 3. Southmoreland (Trout, Kessler, Phillip, Bloom), 45.44; 4. Mount Pleasant Area (Trout, Kessler, Phillip, Bloom), 45.53; 5. Ligonier Valley (Sigurdsson, Drury, Jablunovsky, Salancy), 46.01; 6. Norwin (Nicolas, Gunzburger, Legnine, Shieh), 46.35.
4x400-relay
1. Kiski Area (Guido, Giordano, Miller, Pearson), 3:34.58; 2. Greater Latrobe (Brunton, Pittman, McCreery, Campbell), 3:35.06; 3. Franklin Regional (Collier, Klotchkov, Ralston, Provenzo), 3:35.94; 4. Hempfield Area (Tuttoilmondo, Burkardt, Mastroberardino, DeRoche),3:38.78; 5. Norwin (Ola, Bognar, Simpson, Tobin), 3:43.52; 6. Ligonier Valley (Sigurdsson, Drury, Jablunovsky, Mundorff), 3:51.36.
4x800-relay
1. Kiski Area (Gross, Giordano, Miller, Roberts), 8:27.15; 2. Franklin Regional (Provenzo, Reese, Collier, Ralston), 8:34.19; 3. Hempfield Area (Tuttoilmondo, Mastroberardino, Miller, DeMatt), 8:35.93; 4. Greensburg C.C. (Slike, Vacanti, Miller, Szekely), 8:44.15; 5. Greater Latrobe (Brunton, An, Wilson, Kozuch), 8:46.45; 6. Norwin (Gaydos, Astrab, Ola, Moffatt), 8:49.89.
High jump
1. JABLUNOVSKY, Ligonier Valley, 5-11; 2. RUSSELL, Franklin Regional, 5-9; 2. KLINE, Norwin, 5-9; 4. DLUGOS, Greensburg C.C.,5-9; 5. PETNUCH, Greensburg C.C., 5-7; 5. WALLER, Greensburg Salem, 5-7.
Pole vault
1. YEAGER, Greater Latrobe, 12-7; 1. BREWER, Greensburg C. C.,12- 7; 3. MARSIGLIO, Franklin Regional, 11-7; 3. SAVERSKY, Ligonier Valley, 11-7; 5. RAYBURG, Burrell, 11-1; 6. EICHER, Mount Pleasant Area, 10-7; 6. DRURY, Ligonier Valley, 10-7.
Long jump
1. TROUT, Southmoreland, 20-9; WALLER, Greensburg Salem, 20-7.5; 3 HUHA, Norwin, 20-1.25; 4. DLUGOS, Greensburg C. C., 19-11.75; 5. BLOOM, Southmoreland, 19-11; 6. OKEUGO, Kiski Prep, 19-10.5.
Shot put
1. SIERK, Hempfield Area, 49-7.25; 2. SARVER, Greensburg Salem, 47-10.75; 3. PETRULO, Norwin, 46-1.75; 4. MURRAY, Hempfield Area, 45- 10.25; 5. MCCHESNEY, Greensburg-Salem, 44-4.5; 6. JAWORSKI, Mount Pleasant Area, 43-11.5.
Discus
1. MURRAY, Hempfield Area, 162-0; 2. SARVER, Greensburg Salem, 152-1; 3. SCHELESSINGER, Penn-Trafford; 145-1; 4. SARNOWSKI, Penn-Trafford, 143-1; 5. PETRULO, Norwi, 138-11; 6. SIERK, Hempfield Area, 137-4.
Javelin
1. HIGGINS, Ligonier Valley, 187-1; 2. SCHERLE, Norwin, 164-8; 3. BLAHOVEC, Hempfield Area, 156-5; DLUGOS, Greensburg C.C., 154-9; 5. PLESKOVICH, Ligonier Valley, 152-9; 6. SCHELESSINGER, Penn-Trafford, 146-5.
GIRLS
100-meters
1. ROBERTSON-DUTRIEUILLE, Norwin, 12.94; 2. ZAMBRUNO, Greensburg C.C., 13.12; 3. SCHALL, Penn-Trafford, 13.24; 4. OMLOR, Derry Area, 13.38; 5. HORNER, Greater Latrobe, 13.44; 6. TODERO, Franklin Regional, 13.51.
200-meters
1. ZUKINA, Norwin, 25.83; 2. ZAMBRUNO, Greensburg C.C., 26.71; 3. MUCCI Greater Latrobe, 27.26; 4. HORNER, Greater Latrobe, 27.62; 5. OMLOR, Derry Area, 27.71; 6. MARTIN, Hempfield Area, 27.79.
400-meters
1. ZUKINA, Norwin, 58.62; 2. SCHALL, Penn-Trafford, 59.96; 3. BLAHOVEC, Hempfield Area, 1:00.34; 4. WALTON, Norwin, 1:01.71; 5. HRANICA, Kiski Area, 1:04.08; 6. YANIGA, Franklin Regional, 1:04.15.
800-meters
1. BLAHOVEC, Hempfield Area, 2:18.53; 2. MILLER, Kiski Area, 2:20.8; 3. MURPHY, Hempfield Area, 2:22.57; 4. BARILLA, Penn-Trafford 2:22.72; FURNO, Norwin, 2:25.83; 6. SULLIVAN, Kiski Area, 2:27.08.
1600-meters
1. MILLER, Kiski Area, 5:12.21; 2. WEIMER, Hempfield Area, 5:28.01; 3. SKATELL Greater Latrobe, 5:30.92; JIANCRISTOFORO, Norwin, 5:31.46; 4. REILLY Greater Latrobe, 5:32.93; 5. WALKO, Norwin, 5:33.19.
3200-meters
1. BONSON, Penn-Trafford, 11:43.96; 2. HUSS, Derry Area, 11:51.91; 3. GAYDOS, Norwin, 11:54.43; 4. FEDOR, Norwin, 11:58.57; 5. WEIMER, Hempfield Area, 12:03.74; 6. HOLT, Kiski Area, 12:10.38.
100-hurdles
1. BREWER, Greensburg C. C.,15.88; 2. HARTMAN, Franklin Regional, 16.04; 3. ROBERTSON, Norwin, 16.62; 4. TORRI, Hempfield Area, 16.82; 5. BROZESKI, Norwin, 16.85; 6. O’BRYAN, Greensburg Salem, 16.90.
300-hurdles
1. ROBERTSON, Norwin, 46.3; 2. BREWER, Greensburg C.C., 47.45; 3. BROZESKI, Norwin, 47.58; 4. GRAY, Hempfield Area, 49.15; 5. SIMMONS, Hempfield Area, 49.80; 6. BODNAR, Greater Latrobe, 49.88.
4x100 relay
1. Greater Latrobe (Mucci, Klasnic, Bodnar, Horner), 50.88; 2. Norwin, (Brozeski, Stoken, Robertson, Robertson-Dutrieuille), 51.03; 3. Hempfield Area (Gray, DeCaro, Iwig, Simmons), 52.12; 4, Franklin Regional (Boyle, Fetsko, Todero, Turner), 53.54; 5. Derry Area (Byers, Omlor, Hornbaker, Taylor), 56.28; 6. Ligonier Valley (Painter, Gunter, Auma, Glista), 58.58.
4x400 relay
1. Norwin (Brozeski, Walton, Robertson, Zukina), 4:03.96; 2. Hempfield Area (Snider, Murphy, Gray, Blahovec), 4:11.53; 3. Penn-Trafford (Barilla, Miklos, Bonson, Schall), 4:17.66; 4.Greater Latrobe (Mucci, Davis, Yurko, Reilly), 4:20.57; 5. Kiski Area (ranica, Hecker, Sullivan, Wray), 4:23.82; 6. Derry Area (Williams, Peterman, Williams, Huss), 4:27.22.
4x3200 relay
1. Hempfield Area (Weimer, Murphy, Snider, Blahovec), 9:44.61; 2. Norwin (Furno, Gaydos, Walton, Jiancristoforo), 9:55.32; 3. Kiski Area (Hecker, Sullivan, Sesmas, Miller), 9:57.98; 4. Greensburg Salem (Kosoglow, Price, Messer, DiCriscio), 10:11.55; 5. Greater Latrobe (Skatell, Krisfalusi, Herr, Reilly), 10:17.43; 6. Derry Area (Williams, Williams, Hube, Huss), 10:29.44.
High jump
1. LAUKUS, Norwin 5-3; 2. EVANS, Franklin Regional, 5-1; 2. TORRI, Hempfield Area, 5-1; 4. BOONE, Southmoreland, 4-11; 4. BREWER, Greensburg C.C., 4-11; KLASNIC, Greater Latrobe, 4-9.
Pole vault
1. BREWER, Greensburg C. C., 11-7; 2. TAPPER, Hempfield Area, 11-1; 3. IWIG, Hempfield Area, 11-1; SHAW, Norwin, 10-7; 5. DEPELLEGRINI, Franklin Regional, 8-1; HORNACK, Burrell, 8-1.
Long jump
1. ROBERTSON-DUTRIEUILLE, Norwin, 17-5.25; 2. KLASNIC, Greater Latrobe, 16-9.25; 3. CERNUTO, Southmoreland, 16-7.25; 4. MYDOCK, Kiski Area, 16-3.75; 5. DECARO, Hempfield Area, 15-11; 6. CELO, Kiski Area, 15-8.75; 6. BOYD, Norwin, 15-8.75.
Triple jump
1. CERNUTO, Southmoreland, 36-8.25; 2. TODERO, Franklin Regional, 34-10; 3. UHLINGER, Greensburg Salem, 34-3.50; 4. CELO, Kiski Area, 33-2; 5. DEMATT, Hempfield Area, 32-11.50; 6. BROZESKI, Norwin, 32-11.25.
Shot put
1. TAPPER, Hempfield Area, 47-1.50; 2. JACOBS, Southmoreland, 40-7.25; 3. SPADARO, Southmoreland, 36-7; 4. DLUGOS, Greensburg C. C., 35-0.50; 5. ZANGARO, Greater Latrobe, 33-10.50; 6. BUNGARD, Derry Area, 32-10.75.
Discus
1. TAPPER, Hempfield Area, 150-7; 2. JACOBS, Southmoreland, 122-6 3. SETZENFAND, Penn-Trafford, 107-9; 4. ZELMORE, Mount Pleasant Area 105-6; 5. WILLS, Norwin, 102-10; 6. SHINSKY, Mount Pleasant Area, 100-5
Javelin
1. HELLER, Norwin, 114-7; 2. BERGER, Norwin, 111-7; 3. MAZZONI, Derry Area, 110-11; 4. ROSS, Hempfield Area, 103-1; 5. SPADARO, Southmoreland, 101-; 6. RESNIK, Hempfield Area, 89-7.
