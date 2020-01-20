The WPIAL Section 1-AAA team wrestling playoffs are set, and Greater Latrobe knows it won’t be easy, starting with its first match in the semifinals.
As the runners-up in sub-section “B,” the Wildcats draw the winner of sub-section “A,” and that’s Kiski Area, on Wednesday (6 p.m.) at Hempfield Area High School.
Kiski Area has had one of the top teams in WPIAL Class AAA for some time now, and is also coming off its fifth straight team title in the Westmoreland County Coaches Association Championships. The Cavaliers placed six wrestlers in the WCCA finals, and Greater Latrobe two.
Sub-section “B” winner Hempfield Area meets “A” second-place Norwin in the other semifinal. The championship and consolations matches, to determine the order of the four teams for the WPIAL playoffs, will follow at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Five teams from each of the three sections in Class AAA qualify for the WPIAL playoffs that begin next Monday (Jan. 27) at sites and times to be determined. The top seed will receive a first-round bye into the quarterfinals.
This year, sub-section “B” gets to host the team playoffs, so Hempfield Area is the site. As the third-place team in sub-section “B,” Greensburg Salem will be home to Franklin Regional in the crossover match on Wednesday (7 p.m.) to decide the section’s fifth representative for the WPIAL playoffs.
In WPIAL Section 3-AA, Mount Pleasant finished third in sub-section “B” and will host Summit Academy in the crossover match on Wednesday (7 p.m.). Elizabeth Forward will be the site for the semifinals that also include Burrell, Southmoreland and Highlands.
