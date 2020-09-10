The Greater Latrobe football team filled its open date.
The Wildcats’ game against South Fayette was initially postponed because of a conference make-up game that was needed by the Lions. Greater Latrobe will now host Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 25 at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium during an exhibition game.
Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity football team will travel to Upper St. Clair, 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26.
The switch was necessitated because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Peters Township — South Fayette’s conference opponent — had to postpone its season opener last week after the school closed temporarily because of COVID-19 cases. Both Peters Township and South Fayette were slated to play non-conference opponents on Sept. 25, with the Lions previously traveling to Greater Latrobe and the Indians visiting Connellsville Area.
The conference game between Peters Township and South Fayette carries more weight than the Wildcats’ previously-scheduled home exhibition against the Lions, forcing Greater Latrobe to search for another opponent.
The Wildcats open the season at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m. Friday in a WPIAL Class 5A Big East Conference contest. Greater Latrobe visits Mount Pleasant Area, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18 in exhibition play before the Wildcats’ newly-scheduled home exhibition against Upper St. Clair on Sept. 25.
Greater Latrobe hosts Gateway on Oct. 2, prior to road games at Connellsville Area and Franklin Regional. The Wildcats close the regular season, 7 p.m. Oct. 23 at home against Woodland Hills.
