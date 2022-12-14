A wise man once said, “To be the best, you have to beat the best.”
And while the Wildcats boys basketball team may have fallen 76-49 to Morgantown, the No. 1-ranked in West Virginia, Tuesday, it showed Greater Latrobe how far its come and how far it needs to go to be the best.
“It is why we picked (Morgantown),” Wildcats coach Brad Wetzel said. “They are the No. 1 team in the state of West Virginia; they were last year and they are again this year. We thought at this point here before Christmas break, before we get a sustained period of time to practice and work on things, we just wanted to have a litmus test. So we went up against the best and I think it was beneficial to us.”
The atmosphere at Greater Latrobe was charged for the Wildcats’ home opener. It felt more like a playoff game than an early-season exhibition.
Morgantown showed why it is No. 1 in West Virginia as it ran to an early lead in the first and never looked back. Morgantown was up 28-7 after the opening quarter.
“I think there are a lot of lessons to be learned,” Wetzel said. “You can’t go out and feel a team like that out. That first quarter was an example of what we can not do. And if we learned that tonight, then we are ahead of the game.”
With the start of the second quarter, Latrobe appeared to shake its first-quarter malaise and fought to keep pace with Morgantown’s offensive output. The Wildcats staved off a runaway game, going into the down 41-17.
After the half, the Wildcats played their best quarter of the game, racking up 21 points in the third quarter to make it a 62-38 contest.
“I was really impressed with Latrobe and how hard their kids played,” Morgantown coach David Tallman said. “We got up big and they just kept fighting. It was a really good game for us to come up here and play. I was really impressed with the atmosphere and their team. Their coach does a great job of bringing some good stuff and it really challenged us and showed us some of our weaknesses.
And the Wildcats fought through the fourth quarter up until the 76-49 final.
“We needed that lesson,” Wetzel said. “No matter what, just fight like dogs and I thought they did that tonight. And there were some guys that were impressive to me, playing with four fouls. Alex Tatsch comes to mind. He played about a quarter-and-a-half with four fouls. That is something that we had to learn. He had to learn that. There were a lot of lessons. And if we wanted to we would have chosen another exhibition game, if it was all about wins and losses. Right now, we are just trying to become as good as we can.”
Morgantown had five players score in double-digits, leading the charge was Brady Davis with 22 points, while Sharron Young added 17.
The Wildcats were led by Landon Butler with 22 points, with John Wetzel adding 13.
“A team like that makes all of your flaws look glaring,” Wetzel said. “We don’t have to sit here and say what we have to work on. We have a couple of things that we absolutely need to shore up. We got a couple of days of practice and then we head to Canon Mac and then we head to Finleyville, Ohio, and I think at that point, after the Ohio trip, we get another week of practice. I hope we are hitting our stride right when we need to.”
Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
