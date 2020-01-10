Greater Latrobe’s wrestling team took one more step to securing second place in WPIAL Class AAA Section 1-B, and did so in impressive fashion with a shutout of host Gateway on Thursday.
That’s right, shutout, as in 79-0.
The Wildcats received only five forfeits, but recorded pins in six other weight classes to account for all but 13 of their points. And half of those falls came in the first period.
Getting pins for Greater Latrobe were Enzo Angelicchio (126), Connor Johnson (132), Ricky Armstrong (145), Jack Pletcher (152), Corey Boerio (182) and Tyler Ross (285) with respective times of 40 seconds, 1:01, 3:10, 3:30, 1:19 and 2:14.
GL’s Payton Henry (138) posted a 15-2 major decision, and Nate Roth (120) by an 8-2 decision. Tyler Lynch (195) received a medical forfeit.
Picking up forfeit wins for the Wildcats were Vinny Kilkeary (106), Lucio Angelicchio (113), Mitch Tryon (160), Logan Zitterbart (170) and Hayden Piper (220).
Greater Latrobe and Greensburg Salem are tied for second place in the sub-section, each with one loss.
However, the Wildcats defeated Greensburg Salem on Wednesday (46-21) and has the head-to-head tiebreaker. And Greensburg Salem still has to wrestle Hempfield Area, which is unbeaten in the section, next week.
The top two teams in each sub-section (1-A and 1-B) automatically qualify for the section and WPIAL Class AAA team playoffs. The section playoffs are scheduled for Jan 22 at the site of the sub-section 1-B winner, which is expected to be Hempfield Area, with each of the four teams wrestling twice to determine seeding for the WPIAL playoffs, while Greensburg Salem will likely host the match between the sub-section third-place finishers.
Greater Latrobe, meanwhile, closes out section dual-match action Wednesday (7:30 p.m.) at home against Penn Hills.
