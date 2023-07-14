Wildcats take 1st in North Carolina tournament

Greater Latrobe head boys basketball coach Brad Wetzel, Jay Williams, Kyle McNeil, John Wetzel, Brady Prohovic, Ian DeCerb, Quadarius Davis and Max Butler.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

While high school basketball season spans the winter, teams and players typically put in considerable work throughout the summer. The Greater Latrobe boys basketball team has made the most of its work this summer, recently finishing in first place in a tournament in Wilmington, North Carolina.

“I think that tournament was good…because we learned the very difficult lessons of how to win,” said Greater Latrobe head boys basketball coach Brad Wetzel. “That sounds so cliché, but these guys do because for two years we’ve been struggling a little bit.”

