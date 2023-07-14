Wildcats take 1st in North Carolina tournament

While high school basketball season spans the winter, teams and players typically put in considerable work throughout the summer. The Greater Latrobe boys basketball team has made the most of its work this summer, recently finishing in first place in a tournament in Wilmington, North Carolina.
“I think that tournament was good…because we learned the very difficult lessons of how to win,” said Greater Latrobe head boys basketball coach Brad Wetzel. “That sounds so cliché, but these guys do because for two years we’ve been struggling a little bit.”
If the 2023-24 campaign proves to be a step forward for the Wildcats, some of that improvement must be credited to their performances in June and July. The Wildcats have been busy in recent weeks, participating in events at Grove City College, St. Francis University, and in nearby Jeannette. Greater Latrobe will also travel to Johnstown later this month.
The highlight of the summer, however, came more than 500 miles south. After traveling 10 hours in a van, the Wildcats played from June 19-21 in the 11th-annual Fred Lynch Invitational, an event organized by Flight 22 Basketball, an AAU organization based in North Carolina. Playing in the same gym where Michael Jordan competed more than 40 years prior at Emsley A. Laney High School, Greater Latrobe defeated four local teams to win the Rian Holland Division.
One of the notable differences in style of play pertained to fouls, as each foul automatically credited one point to the opponent, with the exception of the final two minutes of each half, during which traditional free throws were utilized.
“We gave away a lot of points, because Pennsylvania basketball is a little bit rougher than North Carolina,” coach Wetzel noted.
With point differential serving as the tiebreaker, the Wildcats learned that they were the winners during their trek back home.
Greater Latrobe’s squad consisted of seven players – seniors Quadarius Davis and Jay Williams, juniors Max Butler, Brady Prohovic, Kyle McNeil, and John Wetzel, and sophomore Ian DeCerb. Without Alex Tatsch due to injury and Jack Drnjevich because of a scheduling conflict, Greater Latrobe needed all of its available players to provide key contributions.
“A lot of different guys stepped up,” the longtime Wildcats coach noted. “It was nice to see some leadership from different players at different times.”
To his point, Williams, Butler and John Wetzel were all recognized as players of the game throughout the tournament.
“I thought Jay Williams had a really good tournament, especially on the defensive side,” coach Wetzel stated.
“I think my defense comes from football, because I play (defensive back) and I’m always ready to jump passes and stay locked onto the man,” explained Williams, one of several Wildcats who also star on the gridiron in the fall.
“(Greater Latrobe football coach) Ron Prady and I work pretty well together,” coach Wetzel said, noting that numerous players attend both basketball and football workouts throughout the summer. “He gives me as much as I need in June, and I try to start being a little bit more lenient in July.”
Additionally, Butler excelled in rebounding and scoring, while John Wetzel displayed a penchant for facilitating the offense, as he notched double-digit assists in multiple contests. Davis made his biggest impact in the first game of the tournament for the Wildcats, as he hit the winning shot in a back-and-forth affair. Prohovic and DeCerb also provided a spark, while McNeil has taken great strides this summer after playing primarily on the junior varsity team last season.
“Every tournament brings something a little bit different,” coach Wetzel said. “Everybody’s getting a chance to grow. Some kids are getting extended playing minutes that we couldn’t afford to do during the season.
“The chemistry part was probably the best part of the tournament. I thought the team really became connected,” coach Wetzel continued. “I think that translates very well to what’s going to happen in the season. I’m optimistic and I think we’re heading in the right direction.”
Williams, who is among the most veteran players on the roster, echoed the sentiments of his head coach.
“We’re a young team, so I think our confidence will be there during the season. We’re not going to be shy to shoot the ball,” he said of the biggest benefits from the trip.
Away from the court, the Wildcats spent time at the beach and on the boardwalk, went mini golfing and also visited USS North Carolina battleship.
