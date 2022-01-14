Greater Latrobe’s swimming and diving teams pulled a clean sweep in section competition Thursday, while the Derry Area girls’ team added another victory to its season total.
Greater Latrobe swept Connellsville Area in a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 meet, with the girls notching a 93-80 win and the boys winning 87-71.
The Lady Wildcats took a total of 12 events, earning WPIAL qualifying times in several.
Lauren Bell earned a district qualifying time in the 100 free and added another victory in the 100 backstroke. She also ran a leg in a pair of winning relay squads, teaming with Destini Homan, Maggie Elder and Andrea Hoffman to claim the 200 medley relay, along with joining Homan, Hoffman and Dannika Mucino in the 400 free relay.
Mucino added individual wins in the 50 and 200 free events, while Homan took the 200 free relay. The duo also joined forces with Hoffman and Kate Wolford to win the 200 free relay. Wolford added a win herself in the 500 free.
Greater Latrobe’s other double winner was Gabrielle Johnson, who captured the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke.
Lady Wildcat diver Hannah Polosky added a WPIAL qualify time in her first-place finish. Aly Gentilo also contributed a victory in the 100 butterfly.
On the boys side, Greater Latrobe won another dozen events and also secured some WPIAL qualifying times.
Colin Spehar won the 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley. The Wildcat standout also joined Teko Angelicchio, Charlie Cratty and Julian Zhu for a district qualifying time in the 200 medley relay, along with helping Zhu, Liam Mucino and Patrick Cratty win the 400 free relay.
Zhu also had a pair of WPIAL qualifying efforts, winning the 50 free and running a leg on the 200 free relay that also included Patrick Cratty, David Klunk and Charlie Cratty.
Other Greater Latrobe double winners included Liam Mucino (100 butterfly and 500 free) and Patrick Cratty (100 free and 100 breaststroke). John Elder (200 free) and Tanner Popella (diving) also added victories for the Wildcats.
The Derry Area girls’ swimming team, meanwhile, won nine events Thursday on its way to a 93-57 victory over Burrell during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 4 meet. In the boys section matchup, Burrell nabbed a 68-44 win.
Regan Repak played a hand in three Lady Trojan wins, claiming the 100 (59.39) and 200 freestyle events (2:12.55), respectively. She also ran a leg — joining Sophia Doherty, Gianna Gruska and Mackenzie Eades — in Derry Area’s victory in the 200 free relay (1:50.04).
Both Gruska (500 free in 6:01.22), Doherty (100 butterfly in 1:07.42) and Eades (50 free in 27.08) added individual wins for the Lady Trojans.
Additionally, Chloe Buhite chipped in a win in the 200 IM (2:25.20), and she teamed with Doherty, Eades and Keely Siko to take the 200 medley relay (2:07.08). Siko was also an individual winner, capturing the 100 backstroke in 1:13.35.
In the boys meet, Derry Area diver Jake Hauser provided one of the highlights, breaking the 200-point barrier with a final score of 201.90 to claim the 1-meter event.
The Trojans also got individual wins from Gavin Bates in the 500 free (8:21.99) and Chase Marco in the 100 backstroke (1:14.33).
Greater Latrobe hosts Greensburg Salem in a non-section match for Senior Night at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Derry Area returns to the pool at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when it visits Ligonier Valley for a section meet at the Ligonier Valley YMCA.
