It was a big day for the Greater Latrobe track and field teams.
The Wildcats scored a sweep of host Penn-Trafford during a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 meet contested on Tuesday.
The Greater Latrobe girls won big, 103-45, as the Lady Wildcats improved to 2-2 in the section and overall. The Wildcat boys upped their record to 3-1 in the section and overall with a narrow 79-69 victory.
The Greater Latrobe boys have wins against Penn-Trafford, in addition to Greensburg Salem and Indiana Area. The Lady Wildcats topped the Lady Golden Lions and Lady Warriors and fell to Indiana Area. Greater Latrobe suffered sweeps against Norwin in the section and Butler Area in an exhibition.
Greater Latrobe is scheduled for a weekend invitational at Butler Area — the boys are in action on Friday and the girls on Saturday — before the section finale against Hempfield Area, 4 p.m. Tuesday at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium.
The Greater Latrobe girls won 13 events en route to its victory against Penn-Trafford, as Gabriella Sukay and Samantha Burkhard led the way with a pair of victories each. Sukay won the 100 hurdles (:18.68) and 300 hurdles (:56.54), while Burkhard captured the long jump (15-0 1/2) and triple jump with a 32-1.
Clara Herr won the 1600 (5:40.66), Lauren Davis took the 400 (1:06.25) and Ella Bulava captured the 800 in 2:31.80. Anna Rafferty claimed the shot (34-2 1/2), Sarah Hickman won the javelin (85-0) and Mikena Marino captured the pole vault with a 7-0.
Greater Latrobe also swept the relay events on the girls side. Regan Reilly, McKenna Skatell, Herr and Ella Bulava won the 3200 relay in 10:52.88, while Ramiya Henderson, Davis, Jenna Mucci and Allyson Horner took the 400 relay in :53.90. The team of Courtney Schmauch, Horner, Davis and Regan Reilly picked up a win in the 1600 relay, taking the event in 4:26.58.
The Greater Latrobe boys took 10 events during its 10-point victory against Penn-Trafford. Ryan Sickenberger led the charge with three wins. He took the 100 (:11.15), 200 (:23.38) and the long jump with a 20-5. Brennan Campbell won the 110 hurdles (:16.19), while Nick Rauco captured the 400 in :54.50. Daylan Yeager claimed the pole vault with a 9-6 and Augie Mucci the triple jump at 39-10 3/4.
The Greater Latrobe boys also swept the relay events.
Rauco, Ray Henderson, Josh Brown and Matt McCreery won the 400 relay in :44.98, while Campbell, Rauco, Mucci and Sickenberger picked up a victory in the 1600 relay with a 3:43.96. James Hill, David An, Drew Kozuch and Dante Frescura also won the 3200 relay in 9:11.62.
———
(BOYS)
GR. LATROBE 79
PENN-TRAFFORD 69
3200 relay – Gr. Latrobe (Hill, An, Kozuch, Frescura); 9:11.62
110 hurdles – Campbell (GL), Diehl (GL), Cassidy (P-T); :16.19
100 – Sickenberger (GL), Demeri (P-T), Hummert (P-T); :11.15
1600 – Whipkey (P-T), Driscoll (P-T), Kozuch (GL); 4:50.34
400 relay – Gr. Latrobe (Rauco, Henderson, Brown, McCreery); :44.98
400 – Rauco (GL), Campbell (GL), Geary (P-T); :54.50
300 hurdles – Ambrose (P-T), Cassidy (P-T); :48.24
800 – Whipkey (P-T), Hill (GL), Dynys (P-T); 2:10.21
200 – Sickenberger (GL), Henderson (GL), Demeri (P-T); :23.38
3200 – Driscoll (P-T), Hill (GL), An (GL), 10:39.30
1600 relay – Gr. Latrobe (Campbell, Rauco, Mucci, Sickenberger); 3:43.96
Shot – Schlessinger (P-T), Jolie (P-T), Demeri (P-T); 41-5
Discus – Schlessinger (P-T), Sarnowski (P-T), Banks (GL); 130-4
Javelin – Schlessinger (P-T), Burkey (GL), Fordyce (P-T); 137-9
High jump – Pernick (P-T), Birdsong (P-T); 5-4
Pole vault – Yeager (GL), Diehl (GL), Angelicchio (GL); 9-6
Long jump – Sickenberger (GL), Diehl (GL), Birdsong (P-T); 20-5
Triple jump – Mucci (GL), Geary (P-T), Diehl (GL); 39-10 3/4
———
(GIRLS)
GR. LATROBE 103
PENN-TRAFFORD 45
3200 relay – Gr. Latrobe (R. Reilly, Skatell, Herr, Bulava); 10:52.88
100 hurdles – Sukay (GL), Porterfield (GL), Andreani (P-T); :18.68
100 – Schall (P-T), Horner (GL), Schmauch (GL); :13.41
1600 – Herr (GL), R. Reilly (GL), Thomas (GL); 5:40.66
400 relay – Gr. Latrobe (Henderson, Davis, Mucci, Horner); :53.90
400 – Davis (GL), Mucci (GL), Broadwater (P-T); 1:06.25
300 hurdles – Sukay (GL), Stewart (GL); :56.54
800 – Bulava (GL), Bauer (P-T), Spena (P-T); 2:31.80
200 – Schall (P-T), Davis (GL), Horner (GL); :28.10
3200 – Bonson (P-T), Planinsek (GL), Drylie (GL); 12:10.53
1600 relay – Gr. Latrobe (Schmauch, Horner, Davis, R. Reilly); 4:26.58
Shot – Rafferty (GL), Hauck (P-T), McPherson (P-T); 34-2 1/2
Discus – Setzenfand (P-T), Rafferty (GL), McPherson (P-T); 90-6
Javelin – Hickman (GL), Sargent (P-T), Zangaro (GL); 85-0
High jump – McBarron (P-T), Porterfield (GL), Rupp (P-T); 4-6
Pole vault – Marino (GL), Hermann (P-T); 7-0
Long jump – Burkhard (GL), Petrosky (GL), Schall (P-T); 15-0 1/2
Triple jump – Burkhard (GL), Sukay (GL), Chisko (P-T); 32-1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.