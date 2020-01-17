It was a clean sweep for the Greater Latrobe girls’ swimming and diving team during a win against Kiski Area on Thursday.
The Greater Latrobe boys also were victorious, adding the team sweep, but the Lady Wildcats won all 12 events against Kiski Area.
The GL girls posted an 89-60 victory while the Wildcat boys won four events in a 95-83 win.
Gracie Wetzel won the 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley while Molly Bobik also took the 50 freestyle and 100 free. Hannah Brewer also captured a pair of individual events with wins in the 100 butterfly and 100 back, as did Andrea Hoffman in the 200 free and 500 free.
Lauren Bisignani took first in diving with a WPIAL qualifying score while Jordyn Miller placed second, also with a qualifying effort.
The Greater Latrobe girls swept the relay events with Brewer, Wetzel, Bobik and Arielle Johnson winning the 200 medley relay. Brewer, Wetzel, Johnson and Bobik captured the 200 free relay while Hoffman, Annie Mullen, Bryn Vogelsang and Jade Wile took the 400 free relay.
A pair of relays on the boys’ side qualified for the upcoming WPIAL Class AAA Championships.
The team of Colin Spehar, Corbin Makar, Daniel Marinchak and Gavin Skwirut won the 200 free relay with a qualifying effort. The grouping of Spehar, Marinchak, Skwirut and Liam Mucino placed second in the 400 free relay, but qualified for the WPIAL Class 3A championships.
Individually, Skwirut won the 50 free while Makar took the 100 breast. Clay McClintock also placed first in diving with a WPIAL qualifying score.
The Wildcats are back in action at next week’s Westmoreland County Coaches Association Swimming and Diving Championships at Derry Area High School. The WCCA Diving Championships will take place Friday, Jan. 25, while the swimming championships are contested the following day.
Greater Latrobe will meet Derry Area in an exhibition meet on Jan. 28.
