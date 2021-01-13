Greater Latrobe secured a sweep of Greensburg Salem during a swim meet contested Tuesday at Greensburg Salem.
The Greater Latrobe girls topped Greensburg Salem, 86-61, while the boys also bested the Golden Lions by a 78-26 margin.
The Greater Latrobe girls won eight of 11 events, while the boys made it a clean sweep, capturing all 11.
Hannah Brewer won the 100 and 200 free, while Gracie Wetzel took the 50 free and 100 butterfly. Danika Mucino won the 50 free for the Lady Wildcats, who swept two events, the 100 butterfly and the 100 free.
The Lady Wildcats also swept the relay events. Mucino, Wetzel, Brewer and Andrea Hoffman won the 200 medley relay, while McKayla Golden, Wetzel, Hoffman and Brewer claimed the 200 free relay. Mucino, Kate Wolford, Bryn Vogelsang and Golden also won the 400 free relay.
Colin Spehar, Gavin Skwirut, and Julian Zhu each won two events to lead the Greater Latrobe boys.
Spehar took the 100 and 200 free, Skwirut won the 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley and Zhu captured the 50 free and 100 back. Charlie Cratty won the 500 free and Teko Angeliccho captured the 100 breast for the Wildcats.
The Greater Latrobe boys also swept the relay events. Spehar, Angelicchio, Zhu and Skwirut won the 200 medley relay, while Spehar, Zhu, Liam Mucino and Skwirut took the 200 free relay. Cratty, Mucino, Angelicchio and John Elder also won the 400 free relay.
Greater Latrobe is back in action 6 p.m. Friday at Connellsville Area.
