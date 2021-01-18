The Greater Latrobe swim team scored a pair of wins on Friday against Connellsville Area during a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 meet.
Greater Latrobe’s boys prevailed, 98-42, while the girls bested the Lady Falcons, 98-77.
Both teams swept their opponent, winning all 11 events.
In girls’ diving, Hannah Polosky and Lauren Bisignani took first and second, respectively, both posting WPIAL qualifying scores.
Colin Spehar placed first in two individual races for the Wildcat boys, including the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. Julian Zhu also won two events, the 100 free and 100 breaststroke. Liam Mucino took first in the 200 free and 500 free.
Greater Latrobe’s 200 medley relay team of Charlie Cratty, Teko Angelicchio, Mucino and John Elder finished first. The team of Spehar, Zhu, Gavin Skwirut and Cratty also captured the 200 free relay. And Mucino, Spehar, Zhu and Skwirut won the 400 free relay.
Skwirut finished first in the 50 free, while Greater Latrobe’s David Klunk won the 200 individual medley.
Paige Kunklemann captured first in diving.
On the girls side, Gracie Wetzel enjoyed three first place finishes, including the 50 free, 500 free and 100 backstroke. Hannah Brewer topped the 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley.
Kate Wolford placed first in the 200 free, and McKayla Golden took the top spot in the 200 free. Dannika Mucino touched the wall first in the 100 backstroke for the Lady Wildcats.
The 200 medley relay team of Mucino, Wetzel, Brewer and Andrea Hoffman captured first, while Wolford, Wetzel, Golden and Brewer won the 200 free relay. Hoffman, Mucino, Wolford and Golden also won the 400 free relay.
Greater Latrobe travels to Franklin Regional, 5 p.m. Tuesday.
