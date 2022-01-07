The Greater Latrobe swimming and diving teams posted a sweep of Armstrong during a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 meet contested on Thursday.
The Greater Latrobe girls picked up a 90-60 victory, while the Wildcat boys’ team won, 85-40. The Greater Latrobe girls won six events, while the boys made it a clean sweep with 12 wins.
Hannah Polosky took first place in diving with a WPIAL qualifying mark, while Lauren Bell won the 100 and 200 free for the Lady Wildcats. Andrea Hoffman captured the 50 free and Addison Bush the 100 breast, while the team of Dannika Mucino, Destini Homan, Hoffman and Bell captured the 400 free relay.
Colin Spehar won the 100 and 200 free, while Patrick Cratty captured the 100 back and 500 free. Charlie Cratty won the 200 individual medley and Teko Angelicchio the 50 free. Tanner Popella captured the top spot in diving, Julian Zhu won the 100 butterfly and John Elder the 100 breast.
Greater Latrobe also swept the relay events with Elder, Noah Haugh, Cole Karrh and Erick Landry winning the 200 medley relay. Charlie Cratty, Spehar, Elder and Karrh won the 200 free relay and Charlie Cratty, Zhu, Jace Pedicone and David Klunk took the 400 free relay.
Greater Latrobe is scheduled to swim again 6 p.m. at Derry Area on Tuesday.
