The Greater Latrobe boys’ and girls’ swimming and diving teams posted a home sweep against Armstrong on Thursday.
The boys won nine events en route to a 90-74 victory, while the girls scored 11 wins for an 88-63 win in a WPIAL Class AAA Section 1 meet.
Molly Bobik and Gracie Wetzel both won two events for the Lady Wildcats. Bobik captured the 50 freestyle and 200 free, while Wetzel took the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke.
Hannah Brewer placed first in the 100 free, and Andrea Hoffman took the top spot in the 500 free. Bryn Vogelsang won the 100 backstroke, and Jordyn Miller captured diving with a WPIAL qualifying score. Lauren Bisignani placed second in diving, also with a qualifying score.
The 200 medley relay team of Brewer, Vogelsang, Wetzel and Bobik took first place, in addition to the group of Bobik, Wetzel, Vogelsang and Hoffman that won the 200 free relay. Abigail Hoffman, Andrea Hoffman, Annie Mullen and Ariel Johnson also won the 400 free relay.
Colin Spehar led the GL boys with wins in the 100 butterfly and 100 back. Corbin Makar won the 100 breast with a WPIAL qualifying time, while Teko Angelicchio captured the 500 free, and Clay McClintock diving with a qualifying score. Donovan Lechman took the 200 individual medley, and Brendan Bugala the 200 free.
Daniel Marinchak, Julian Zhu, Bugala and Makar won the 400 free relay while Spehar, Marinchak, Lechman and Bugala took the 200 free relay. The group of Spehar, Makar, Lechman and Zhu placed second in the 200 medley relay, but posted a qualifying effort.
Greater Latrobe is back in action Monday (6 p.m.) against Penn Hills at home in a non-section meet.
