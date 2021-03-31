Greater Latrobe kicked off its WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3 slate by sweeping visiting Armstrong in boys volleyball on Tuesday.
The Wildcats claimed the first two sets handedly, 25-12 and 25-17, before finishing off the three-game sweep with a narrow 28-26 win.
With the entire varsity squad seeing action, senior outside hitter Frank Newill led the team with seven kills, followed by Will Burkard with six. Enzo Rodi and Braxton Marshall had four and three kills, respectively, while Nick Foley, Lorenzo Sarp, Antonio Kantor, Brennan Ward and Tyler Ryan rounded out the scoring to combine for seven kills. Ryan provided a team-high three aces.
Foley and Burkard led the defensive effort with three blocks apiece, while Dante Frescura secured the floor defense, collecting eight digs. Frescura also produced two aces from the service line.
Ryan and Jacob Fiore directed Greater Latrobe’s offense, with the duo dishing out a total of 28 assists — 17 and 11, respectively — to Wildcat hitters.
Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity team stayed unbeaten with a second consecutive victory, this time by scores of 25-15 and 25-12.
Tyler Nelson tallied a team-high five kills, followed by Tyler Mondock with three. Sam Kiesel, Josh Havrilla and John Elder accounted for a combined four kills. Havrilla posted 13 assists.
Serving was a big part of the JV offense with seven players getting into the scoring column. Nelson led with seven aces; Rubin Rojas had four, and six additional aces were scored by Havrilla, Kiesel, Mondock, Isiac Waszo and Tyler Fetter.
Greater Latrobe hits the road for a Section 3-3A match against Norwin, 7:30 p.m. April 6. The following day, the Wildcats face backyard rival Derry Area in an exhibition starting at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.