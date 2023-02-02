The Greater Latrobe Wildcats wrestling team’s charge into the playoffs didn’t quite happen the way they wanted as the team was poised to take the lead in it it’s match with the Norwin Nights, tragedy struck, as senior Wyatt Held suffered an arm injury. “The team is down to see a senior leader tragic happen to them; it kind of deflates you,” Wildcats coach Mark Mears said. “Obliviously if Wyatt had won that match, we rested Nate (Roth) and if, obviously, Wyatt had won that match we would have moved on. All, anybody about including myself, is Wyatt. They just called me from the hospital and his elbow is dislocated, not broken. So they are putting him to sleep to reset it. And then, he has to see an orthopedic surgeon tomorrow.” The Wildcats team is out of the team playoffs and awaits the individual playoffs In the photos above, Vinny Kilkeary celebrates his victory for Greater Latrobe. Right, Corey Boerio wrestles with a Norwin wrestler.

