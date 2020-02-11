Not all endings are fairy tale ones, and the Greater Latrobe boys’ basketball team learned that the hard way this season.
First, a loss last Friday to Hempfield Area eliminated the Wildcats from playoff contention. Then a narrow 65-63 defeat to visiting non-section opponent Woodland Hills ended Greater Latrobe’s season on a sour note Monday. A pair of late foul shots propelled the Wolverines to victory as Greater Latrobe missed a potential winning three-pointer at the buzzer.
The Wildcats missed the playoffs for the first time since 2011-12 and only the fourth time under GL head coach Brad Wetzel in his 18 seasons at the helm.
Greater Latrobe seniors Mike Noonan and Donny Shimko were honored before Monday night’s game. Noonan led the Wildcats in scoring with 20 points.
“It’s bittersweet. You have such fond memories of what those two guys have meant to the program,” Wetzel said.
Wins over Class 6A Section 3 opponents Penn-Trafford and Norwin late in the season gave the Wildcats hope for a playoff berth. However, a pair of losses saw Greater Latrobe finish the season 3-7 in section play and 6-16 overall, missing the playoffs for the first time in seven years.
“You always want the fairy tale ending...You wanted to win Friday (at Hempfield) and get to the playoffs and get some playoff experience. But the reality is, it’s really bitter and it’s really difficult to take right now,” Wetzel said.
“And I think everybody has got to reassess their commitment, and at that point we have got to start figuring out how we’re going to put the pieces back together again for next year.”
Monday night’s game featured stretches of play where both teams used runs to extend its lead.
Wolverines’ senior Jihaad Dennard led all scorers with 26 points, including Woodland Hills’ first four.
A fast-paced first quarter led to 13 turnovers between the two teams, with GL committing eight of them.
Noonan scored seven of his 20 in the opening quarter, including a three-pointer to give the Wildcats a 13-9 lead with three minutes left. Woodland Hills closed the quarter on a 4-0 run to knot it at 13.
Despite a three by Noonan to open the second quarter, the Wolverines went on an 18-6 run to take an eight-point lead with 2:30 left in the half. Turnovers plagued the Wildcats in the first half, as Woodland Hills hit three second-quarter treys to extend its lead.
“At the end of the day...one of our Achilles’ heals was they spread the floor one-on-one and did layups. And that’s killed us all year and I think that’s something we need to reassess,” the Wildcats head coach said. “It’s one thing to fly around, and we can understand that sometimes the ball isn’t going to bounce your way and they get an easy hoop.
“But there’s no excuse for simply letting your man beat you one-on-one right to the hoop...We have got to make that priority No. 1 one as we approach the offseason,” he added.
A recharged Wildcats squad came out in the third quarter opening up a 15-2 run. Junior Ryan Sickenberger, who finished with 16, hit two threes to pull the Wildcats within one point.
Greater Latrobe took the lead when freshman Landon Butler scored from downtown off an assist by Chase Sickenberger to put the Wildcats ahead, 40-37. The Wildcats led by five (49-44) heading into the final quarter of play.
Woodland Hills committed six third quarter turnovers as Greater Latrobe amped up its defensive pressure. Though, as the fourth quarter would reveal, the Wildcats could not sustain that high level of defense.
“There was too few, too little of that pace. They were just getting by us, and we weren’t able to coral them and get our traps that put three guys out of possession that gave up some easy shots,” Wetzel commented.
“It was hard fought and back and forth. I thought we were going to be able to step on their neck a little with a five- or seven-point lead...but we just couldn’t quite do it.”
Greater Latrobe squander a six-point fourth quarter lead as Dennard scored to put the Wolverines ahead by one (59-58).
Trailing by three, GL tied the game when Butler stepped into a clutch three to tie the game at 63 with 35 seconds to play. The freshman contributed 10 points on the night.
However, a foul committed by GL sent Kyere Hainesworth to the free throw line for a one-and-one situation. The Wolverines senior sank both foul shots with 19 seconds remaining to assume a 65-63 lead.
Ultimately, the Wildcats held the ball for the last shot, but junior Drew Clair’s attempt fell short as Greater Latrobe ended its season suffering a two-point defeat.
Junior Frankie Newill chipped in 12 points for Greater Latrobe.
Wetzel spoke highly of seniors Noonan and Shimko following Monday night’s defeat.
“They are really good basketball players and even better young men. I hate to see them go, and I hate to see them end on a bad note,” he said.
“But it’s a whole body of work that they can be proud of and be part of this program. From all the staff to these two guys, I just want to say thanks and we appreciate all their effort.”
Despite the loss, moments like Butler’’ late three-pointer gives Wetzel hope for the future.
“Absolutely. I’m not without hope,” Wetzel said.
“I’m disheartened and this hurts, but the future is still here in this program. It’s just going to take some guys to will it.”
Greater Latrobe will enter the 2020-21 season losing one starter in Noonan. Wetzel is confident the Wildcats will return to their former heights...it’s just a matter of when.
“How soon do we get there? That’s the question,” Wetzel said.
“We are going to get there, the question to the guys in the locker room is, how soon it is.
“Is it going to be next year? Two years? Three years? But it’s going to happen. We will be back,” he said.
Greater Latrobe won the junior varsity game, 50-40. Zac Marucco led GL with 10 points.
———
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.