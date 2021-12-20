The Greater Latrobe boys’ basketball team remains winless after a pair of weekend games, but longtime head coach Brad Wetzel is seeing areas of improvement from his young squad.
Greater Latrobe opened WPIAL Class 5A, Section 3 play on Friday with a 77-52 defeat at Woodland Hills, and the young Wildcats battled during an exhibition the following day against host Jeannette at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association (WCCA) Boys Basketball Showcase, but ultimately came up short during a 66-59 setback.
“I just think we’re seeing spots of play that are encouraging,” Wetzel said. “We’re just having difficulties sustaining stretches that we need, so we can be there at the end of the game. Right now, we’re not able to sustain those good stretches and that’s my biggest concern.”
The Wildcats battled Woodland Hills early on Friday night, but a late first-quarter three-pointer gave the Wolverines enough momentum to go on a run and hold off Greater Latrobe for the remainder of the game. The Wildcats fell behind early on Saturday against Jeannette, but battled back to take a fourth-quarter lead. The Jayhawks went on a late run, however, and picked up the seven-point victory.
Wetzel was encouraged by his team’s fight against Jeannette.
“Teams are kind of built a certain way, and this one had to come back from two deficits of eight or 10 points,” Wetzel said. “We came back and tied it, and then very quickly went down six or eight points. That’s difficult to do, even when you’re a team that’s more experienced.
“(On Saturday,) we won the second and third quarters, then led in the fourth, but we just couldn’t seem to build on that. That’s what teams learn to do, and that’s what I’m hoping that we do.”
The Wildcats connected on four three-pointers in the first quarter against Woodland Hills, including triples by Max and Landon Butler, Chase Sickenberger and Tyler Mondock. Mondock’s trey gave the Wildcats a 20-17 lead late in the quarter. Woodland Hills scored the final four points of the quarter to take a 21-20 lead through eight minutes.
Then, the Wolverines began to pull away. Woodland Hills outscored Greater Latrobe, 17-7, in the second quarter to take a 38-27 halftime lead. Max Butler hit the lone three-pointer of the quarter, while Landon Butler had the other two field goals and the Wildcats missed four free throws.
The 11-point halftime hole wasn’t insurmountable, but the Wolverines wouldn’t allow the Wildcats to rally. The Wolverines outscored Greater Latrobe, 18-15, in the third quarter for a 14-point lead heading into the fourth, 56-42. Greater Latrobe outscored Woodland Hills, 22-21, in the fourth, but the Wildcats were never able to threaten.
Landon Butler led Greater Latrobe with 22 points on nine field goals, a three-pointer and a free throw. Sickenberger also ended in double figures with 11 points on four field goals and a three-pointer. Mondock added seven points and Max Butler six. Delirius Robinson scored a game-high 24 points for Woodland Hills, while Deontae Williams added 17 points. Chaz Cobbs was one back for the Wolverines with 16 points.
“We showed some good spurts in the Woodland Hills game, but I think we needed to get more rebounding from our guards,” Wetzel said. “For us to be able to compete against a team like that, as strong as they are, we need to be able to rebound better … and we’re not doing ourselves any favors by not getting to the foul line.”
Wetzel thought the Wildcats made marked improvements at the free throw line on Saturday against Jeannette. Greater Latrobe went 3-of-7 from the line against Woodland Hills, but the Wildcats were 13-for-21 the following day.
“Even when things weren’t going well, we were still putting points on the board, which I think is key to our recipe for success the rest of the way,” Wetzel said. “We’ve got to be able to at least get to the line.”
Greater Latrobe fell behind early against Jeannette, 18-10, in the first quarter, but the Wildcats battled back. The Wildcats outscored Jeannette by two points, 23-21, in the second quarter, and only trailed by six points, 39-33, at halftime.
The Wildcats sustained their momentum in the third quarter, besting Jeannette, 16-11, as it was only a one-point game, 50-49, entering the final eight minutes. Midway through the fourth, the Wildcats came all the way back from the early first-half deficit and took the lead, but they couldn’t finish off the Jayhawks, who bested Greater Latrobe, 16-10, in the quarter and pulled away for the eventual seven-point loss.
Landon Butler led Greater Latrobe with 14 points, while Chase Sickenberger was also in double figures with 10 points. John Wetzel added nine points for the Wildcats, who had nine players find the scoresheet. Nasheed Thompson scored a game-high 28 points to lead Jeannette, while Anton Good followed with 14 points.
Wetzel was pleased with the Wildcats’ fight against the Jayhawks.
“It’s hard for an inexperienced team to have a little bit of a deficit, make it up and then the other team jumps back out,” Wetzel said. “We made it up and then took the lead in the fourth quarter, and I think that was encouraging.
“At the end, it’s just one of those things where you have to learn how to win. I know it sounds like a coach’s cliché, but it’s true.”
The Wildcats will have another challenge, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Penn Hills. The Indians, who are 3-0 this season, went 13-5 in 2020-21, including a perfect 6-0 mark in the section, and reached the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs. Greater Latrobe closes the week at home against winless Greensburg Salem.
“Obviously, we have a mountain of a challenge,” Wetzel said. “We’re going to see an incredibly good team on their floor in the section and it’s going to be an incredible test.
“We just have to get better. How do we do that? There’s baby steps that we have to take. Can we bring that effort every time out? Can we sustain some of those spurts where we looked pretty darn good?”
——— GREATER LATROBE (59)
Kozuch 2-0-4; M Butler 2-0-4; Davis 3-0-7; L Butler 4-6-14; Sickenberger 4-2-10; Wetzel 4-0-9; Mondock 0-4-4; Marucco 2-0-5; Lakin 0-1-1 Totals, 21-13(21)—59
JEANNETTE (66)
Steele 1-0-2; Good 6-1-14; Thompson 9-9-28; Mollich 3-0-8; Hoen 0-2-2; Mickens 0-0-0; Greene 5-1-11; Bass 0-1-1. Totals, 24-14(23)—66
Score by Quarters
Gr. Latrobe 10 23 16 10 — 59 Jeannette 18 21 11 16 — 66 Three-point field goals: Davis, Wetzel, Marucco; Mollich-2, Thompson, Good ———
GREATER LATROBE (52)
Kozuch 0-0-0; M Butler 2-0-6; Davis 1-0-2; L Butler 10-1-22; Sickenberger 5-0-11; Mondock 2-2-7; Lakin 0-0-0; Marucco 2-0-4. Totals, 22-3(7)—52
WOODLAND HILLS (77)
Robinson 12-0-24; Jenkins 0-3-3; Williams 5-6-17; Cobbs 4-6-16; Pinkney 2-1-5; Pryor 0-0-0; Jones 3-0-6; Brown 2-2-6. Totals, 28-15(25)—77
Score by Quarters
Gr. Latrobe 20 7 15 22 — 52 Wood. Hills 21 17 18 21 — 77
Three-point field goals: M Butler-2, L Butler, Sickenberger, Mondock; Cobbs-2, Williams
