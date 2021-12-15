The young Greater Latrobe boys’ basketball team is still looking for the right mix.
The Wildcats will have to learn on the fly with WPIAL Class 5A, Section 3 play on the horizon.
Greater Latrobe suffered an 83-63 defeat against Canon-McMillan in the Wildcats’ final tune-up before section play begins during a Tuesday night exhibition at Greater Latrobe.
“We’re struggling to find combinations right now on the floor that will work well and get us the results that we want,” Greater Latrobe coach Brad Wetzel said. “It would be nice to have a few more exhibition games, but that’s not the reality. We’re going to have to really fight to keep these games where we need them to be.”
Greater Latrobe (0-3) is set to begin section play, 6 p.m. Friday at Woodland Hills. The Wildcats will briefly step out of section play when Greater Latrobe meets Jeannette, 3:30 p.m. Saturday during the Westmoreland County Coaches Association (WCCA) Tournament at Hempfield Area. But Greater Latrobe is back at it when the Wildcats travel to Penn Hills (3-0) next Tuesday for a section tilt.
Penn Hills reached the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs last season, while Woodland Hills (3-1) didn’t win a game, including a one-point decision against the Wildcats.
Wetzel still recognizes the challenge ahead for his young team.
“There’s added emotion,” Wetzel said. “There should be, I hope, added intensity. It’s section play. At this point, this is where we make our mark and where we make our stand. There’s no two ways about it. Once section play begins, all of these games count.”
Greater Latrobe finished 8-7 last season, including a 6-3 mark in section play, keyed by several dramatic victories in the closing seconds. The Wildcats defeated Thomas Jefferson in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs, but lost to New Castle Area – the eventual district champion – in the quarterfinals.
Just two players – Chase Sickenberger and Landon Butler – return with significant varsity experience from last year’s team, which earned nearly half of its wins by one possession.
“I just wish the exhibition season went all the way to Christmas,” Wetzel said. “Because that’s the time that we need. It’s going to be a work in progress for the next several weeks. We’re asking these guys to come to practice and show us everything they have so we can make these decisions. It’s always difficult, but this year more than ever because of the inexperience that we have.”
The young Wildcats have been outscored by a 20-point margin in three games this season. They suffered a 26-point loss in the season-opener against Class 6A Butler Area before a 14-point defeat versus Class 4A Knoch the following night. It was a 20-point setback against Class 6A Canon-McMillan (2-1) on Tuesday.
“Obviously, we wanted to open things up on our home floor in a better fashion,” Wetzel said. “It’s disappointing, but that’s our exhibition season. Now, it counts. We’re just trying to round things up, have a good couple days of practice and go on the road in section play.”
Sickenberger led the way for the Wildcats on Tuesday with a game-high 21 points. He connected on eight field goals, including a triple and four free throws. Landon Butler added 11 points on four field goals, including a three, and a pair of free throws. John Wetzel had a trio of three-pointers for the Wildcats, who drained nine triples.
Gavin Miller paced Canon-McMillan with 19 points, while Jake Samosky followed with 14 points. Aiden Berger was also in double figures for the Big Macs with 11 points.
Miller was the catalyst in the early-going with 11 first-quarter points, as Canon-McMillan built an 18-8 lead. Sickenberger helped the Wildcats trim the deficit to 22-18 by the end of the period with 10 first-quarter points of his own.
“There were some nice, little comebacks,” Wetzel said. “Once the ball went in, we were able to do some things that we wanted to do and felt we needed to do.”
Canon-McMillan scored the first four points of the second quarter, but Greater Latrobe responded and cut the Big Macs’ lead to four points, 26-22.
Then, the Big Macs’ took over.
Canon-McMillan broke loose for a 14-0 run, as the Big Macs’ capitalized on several Greater Latrobe turnovers and walked in for uncontested layups. Canon-McMillan outscored Greater Latrobe 26-9 during the second quarter, as the Big Macs’ swelled it to a 21-point halftime lead, 48-27. Samosky led the second-quarter surge with eight points, while Miller, Logan Kelly and LaMont Lyons combined for 12 more points, as the group scored 20 of Canon-McMillan’s 26 second-quarter points.
“Unfortunately, we just allowed way too many man-on-man drives to the rim for layups,” Wetzel said. “Conversely, we didn’t get takes to the basket, so at the end of the day, that’s always going to spell doom for us if we allow open paths to the hoop.”
The Wildcats weren’t able to recover, as Canon-McMillan outscored Greater Latrobe 23-18 in the third quarter for a 26-point lead, 71-45, entering the fourth.
Wetzel took part of the blame, particularly during Canon-McMillan’s 14-0 run in the second quarter.
“At this point, you sit there and think, “should I have stopped it?” Wetzel said. “I think I held off too long in order to stop the hemorrhage in the second quarter. There were some teams, I wouldn’t even call a timeout in the first half, but this is obviously not one of those teams. I’ve got to learn when my guys have broken down to the point where they need to collect themselves and when they can fight through.”
The feeling out process will continue on Friday when the Wildcats start section play at Woodland Hills and throughout the coming weeks, as Greater Latrobe seeks to find its identity in the 2021-2022 season.
“Our mindset is to continue to improve our practice habits, continue to improve as a team and just keep taking steps forward,” Wetzel said. “We can’t have steps back.”
CANON-MCMILLAN (83)
Samusky 7-0-14; Lyons 3-1-7; Miller 9-0-19; Beeger 5-0-11; Williams 3-1-7; Kelly 3-1-7; Dill 1-0-2; Zissis 3-0-6; Fixx 2-2-7; Pernise 0-0-0. Totals, 35-4(11)—83
GREATER LATROBE (63)
Kozuch 1-0-2; L Butler 4-2-11; Sickenberger 8-4-21; Wetzel 3-0-9; Mondock 1-0-2; Marucco 1-0-3; B Hamaty 0-0-0; L Hamaty 0-0-0; Lakin 0-2-2; Davis 2-0-6; M Butler 1-2-5. Totals, 21-10(11)—63
Score by Quarters
Cn.-McMilan 22 26 23 12 — 83 Gr. Latrobe 18 9 18 18 — 63
Three-point field goals: Wetzel-3, Davis-2, L Butler, M Butler, Sickenberger, Marucco; Miller, Berger, Kelly, Fixx.
