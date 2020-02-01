The Greater Latrobe boys’ basketball team is still alive for a playoff berth.
The Wildcats, facing a must-win situation, staved off elimination with a 64-55 victory against Norwin during a WPIAL Class 6A Section 3 home win on Friday.
“We’re not dead yet,” Greater Latrobe coach Brad Wetzel said. “I’m just tremendously proud of them.”
Greater Latrobe improved to 3-6 in the section and 6-14 overall. The Wildcats are in a three-way tie with Norwin (3-6, 12-7) and Connellsville (3-6, 7-12) for the fourth and final playoff spot in the section. The Falcons, who swept Greater Latrobe, lost at Hempfield Area on Friday, 61-36, while the Wildcats forged a season split with Norwin to create the three-way tie scenario.
Greater Latrobe started the season 3-12, including a mid-season stretch in which the Wildcats lost nine of 10 games. But they’ve rebounded to put themselves in position to clinch a playoff berth for the eighth straight year. GL last missed the playoffs in the 2011-12 season.
Since losing nine of 10, the Wildcats have won three of their last five contests.
“It’s just a tremendous feeling,” Wetzel said. “I thought our backs have been against the wall several times this year, but these guys have answered. They don’t feel sorry for themselves, and I think that’s a true test to their grit.”
The biggest test of the Wildcats’ grit comes next Friday (Feb. 7, 7:30 p.m.) when Greater Latrobe visits Hempfield Area in the section finale.
It’s another must-win situation for the Wildcats, who need a win at Hempfield Area and a Connellsville loss against Fox Chapel to qualify for the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs. Hempfield Area edged out Greater Latrobe, 68-66, at Greater Latrobe, while Fox Chapel — the No. 1 team in the state — blasted Connellsville, 49-28, at Connellsville, both on Jan. 14.
“It’s exciting and certainly the odds aren’t in our favor going to (Hempfield Area), but these guys haven’t cared about odds all year,” Wetzel said. “It’s a matter of us playing our best when our best game is needed. If we can do that, we can really accomplish something terrific.”
The Wildcats set the stage for Friday’s showdown at Hempfield Area with their nine-point home win against Norwin on Friday.
Senior Michael Noonan led the Wildcats with 17 points, but didn’t play much as he battled foul trouble through the game. Noonan picked up his third foul with 5:50 to play in the second quarter and his fourth with 5:04 remaining in the third quarter.
“I really think that if Michael hadn’t gotten in foul trouble, we could’ve exploited some things,” Wetzel said. “A team this young, as much as we rely on Mike, we had some players get extended minutes with Michael down and that was impressive.”
Sophomore Chase Sickenberger ended with 13 points while older brother Ryan Sickenberger, a junior, and freshman Landon Butler both scored 12 points.
“I thought it was a really great team win,” Ryan Sickenberger said. “I know we didn’t have Mike for a couple quarters, but his presence was still amazing.
“Landon played well, Chase played well, we all played together. I felt like the offense was working well.”
Particularly in the first quarter. The Wildcats outscored Norwin, 24-13, in the first eight minutes, including a 13-2 run that allowed Greater Latrobe to open a 12-point lead at 21-9.
“The way we started that game, there was fire and enthusiasm,” Wetzel said. “I was proud of them.”
The most impressive feat may have come in the third quarter with the Wildcats playing most of the period without Noonan.
Greater Latrobe led by nine points, 35-26, at the half, but Norwin sliced the lead to five on two separate occasions. A 7-0 spurt, triggered by Frankie Newill, Butler and Ryan Sickenberger, helped GL open a 12-point lead.
“You could almost sense in the first couple minutes that we weren’t used to playing without Mike on the floor,” Wetzel said. “And then the guys settled down and said, ‘Hey, he’s going to be sitting here for awhile, and we’re going to have to win this thing.’”
And that’s what they did. But it took another fourth-quarter run to seal the victory.
Norwin cut the deficit back down to three points, but a 7-0 run won the game for Greater Latrobe. Butler had four points during the run, Newill added a field goal and Chase Sickenberger a free throw as Greater Latrobe turned a three-point game into a 10-point lead, 53-43, with 3:15 to play.
Norwin cut it to seven points on four separate occasions, but couldn’t pull any closer.
“That was the breaking point,” Wetzel said of the fourth-quarter run. “Chase Sickenberger really showed up and maybe played his best game of the year and Landon Butler got extended minutes because Mike was on the bench.
“You work all game for that moment when things kind of open up. They did and we took advantage of it.”
Now, things appear to be falling into place for the Wildcats and their quest for a playoff berth. A win Friday at Hempfield Area and a Connellsville loss will take the Wildcats back to the dance.
“Right now, we’re going to enjoy this one,” Wetzel said. “Then, we’ll get in there, have a good week of preparation, go over there Friday night and give it our all.”
Norwin defeated Greater Latrobe, 48-36, in junior varsity play. Dylan Smith led Greater Latrobe with nine points.
