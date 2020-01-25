HARRISON CITY — With its collective backs against the wall, the Greater Latrobe boys’ basketball team needed a win.
Desperately.
The Wildcats got everything they were looking for, and more, with an emphatic 68-52 victory at Penn-Trafford during a significant WPIAL Class 6A Section 3 game Friday.
“I’m just proud of those guys,” Greater Latrobe coach Brad Wetzel said. “They really brought it.
“I thought this was the best we played all year. Maybe that’s what it took, but I was just really impressed. They showed what they were made of tonight.”
Greater Latrobe improved to 2-5 in the section and 5-13 overall. The Wildcats completed a season sweep against Penn-Trafford (4-3, 10-6), defeating the second-place team in the section by a combined 38 points in two games.
Greater Latrobe is tied for fifth with Connellsville (2-5, 6-11) in the six-team section, but the Wildcats are very much alive for one of four playoff spots The Wildcats — with three section games remaining — are one win from Norwin (3-4, 11-5) and Hempfield Area (3-4, 8-9), which are tied for third.
“This was the one,” Wetzel said. “It was time. It was either going to happen (Friday against Penn-Trafford), or it wasn’t.
“Penn-Trafford is in second place. They’re a good basketball team on their floor, and it doesn’t get any easier than this (from here on out). We were going to have to bring our best and I thought we did that.”
Greater Latrobe started the season 2-3 and then endured a mid-season stretch in which the Wildcats lost nine of 10 games. The lone win, and most significant at the time, was an equally-impressive 22-point home victory against Penn-Trafford on Jan. 3.
Greater Latrobe broke a four-game skid against Albert Gallatin last Saturday, but suffered a 25-point home loss against unbeaten Fox Chapel prior to Friday’s big win at Penn-Trafford.
The Wildcats look to carry the momentum into a significant home showdown against Connellsville on Tuesday (7:30 p.m.). The Falcons defeated the Wildcats, 79-61, on Jan. 7 at Connellsville.
“That was a hard practice after a difficult loss (against Fox Chapel) on our home floor,” Wetzel said. “We get to enjoy this (win against Penn-Trafford) for about 12 hours, but now we have to get ready and meet Connellsville with our best on our home floor next week.”
Senior Michael Noonan certainly brought his best, as he led GL with a game-high 30 points. He had 14 points in the first half and 16 in the second, including eight in the fourth quarter.
“He earned every single one of those points,” Wetzel said. “I thought he played an outstanding game all the way around.”
Freshman Landon Butler also enjoyed an impressive outing with a career-high 17 points. Butler drained three triples and scored 10 points in the second half.
“I just think he’s getting more comfortable out there, and guys are getting more comfortable with him,” Wetzel said. “He’s getting more comfortable in his role and he understands that when he’s open, he has to shoot the ball.”
The Wildcats led by four at halftime, 34-30, but Penn-Trafford jumped in front with seven of the first nine third-quarter points.
Then, the Wildcats came through with maybe their finest run of the season.
Penn-Trafford led, 41-40, but a 9-0 run put the ’Cats in front with 1:15 to play in the third quarter. Noonan started it with back-to-back buckets, and Butler punctuated the run with a long-distance three-pointer that gave the Wildcats a 49-41 lead.
“We came out at halftime with a four-point lead and (Penn-Trafford) went up,” Wetzel said. “I think at that point,you’re saying that it has to happen now. It’s time to get it done, and I thought across the board there was some good execution and big shots.”
Butler provided, perhaps, the biggest shot.
Greater Latrobe led by eight points, 51-43, through three quarters, but Butler opened the fourth with a sharp three pointer to give the Wildcats an 11-point lead at 54-43. P-T closed the gap to seven points, but eight straight points from Noonan gave the Wildcats a double-digit lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
And hope for a playoff berth with three section games to play.
“It was impressive to see from the guys,” Wetzel said. “At that point, after the season that we’ve had, I thought they could’ve laid down.
“We had the lead, lost it midway through the third, but then we said enough of that, and gave it our best basketball. Without our best, we weren’t beating Penn-Trafford tonight.”
GREATER LATROBE (68)
