The Greater Latrobe boys’ basketball team may still be winless, but the Wildcats hung with one of the top teams in the WPIAL on Tuesday night.
Penn Hill used an early surge to overwhelm Greater Latrobe early in the game, but the Wildcats settled in and took it to the No. 3-ranked Indians the rest of the way. Penn Hills ultimately came out with a 68-57 victory during the WPIAL Class 5A Section 3 game that was moved to a Penn Hills elementary school because of a water issue at the high school, but Greater Latrobe coach Brad Wetzel was pleased with his team’s fight.
“I just think that we’re taking steps in the right direction,” Wetzel said. “We can’t afford any steps back right now, and that includes practice and every chance we get to play a game.
“There was no quit. We fell behind because of two big runs by them and we were able to battle back and get it to nine points for about four possessions. We had a couple good looks and a couple shots rim out. The guys never quit, so that’s a positive.”
Greater Latrobe dropped to 0-2 in section play and 0-6 overall, but Wetzel was encouraged by his team’s performance against one of the Class 5A heavyweights.
“I think there were some positives,” Wetzel said. “There were times where we were the aggressor and we were able to make things happen in the open floor.”
The real sign of progress, Wetzel said, begins with Wednesday’s practice and Thursday’s 7:30 p.m. home game against winless Greensburg Salem.
“I just think the test will be, can we practice (Wednesday) like we need to, so we can get better?” Wetzel said. “And then, at home on Thursday, can we hopefully redeem ourselves and get a win for Christmas?”
Landon Butler scored a team-best 21 points on 10 field goals and a free throw. Chase Sickenberger also ended in double figures with 10 points on five field goals, while John Wetzel posted nine points. Jaden Dugger scored a game-high 22 points to lead Penn Hills. Daemar Kelly scored 16 points and Robert Thomas also ended in double figures for the Indians with 13 points.
Penn Hills jumped out to an early 9-0 lead. The Indians opened the early advantage to 19-4, as Landon Butler and Sickenberger had the lone points in the early going for the Wildcats, who trailed by 15 points at the outset.
“There’s only so much you do can do with the game film until you see their size and their length,” Wetzel said. “They’re just a really talented team. You can try to throw a pass that you can get away with against anyone else, but not against that team.”
Penn Hills held a 22-10 lead after the first quarter. But Greater Latrobe chipped away at the deficit and nearly crawled back into it by the end of the game. Penn Hills built its early 12-point lead, but Greater Latrobe outscored the Indians by a 47-46 margin the rest of the way.
The first quarter killed the Wildcats.
Jaden and Julian Dugger combined for 10 points in the first quarter, Thomas added eight and Kelly hit a triple, as it was all Penn Hills early in the game.
Back-to-back buckets by Sickenberger trimmed the deficit to nine points early in the second quarter, but Penn Hills scored 13 of the next 15 points, as Jaden Duggar’s free throw gave the Indians a 20-point lead.
But Greater Latrobe continued to battle. The Wildcats outscored Penn Hills 9-4 the rest of the way, including a layup at the buzzer to make it a 41-25 game at the break.
“They’re good basketball players with good instincts,” Wetzel said. “They’re really long and athletic. We realized that we have to be smarter with our passes and once we did that, guys weren’t so timid. They were aggressive and seized on opportunities. Once they felt that they could play with them, you could see them start to believe in themselves and that’s half the game for us.”
Greater Latrobe had momentum, but Penn Hills continued to keep its distance from the Wildcats. Kelly pushed it to a 21-point lead – the largest of the game – and Thomas made it a 20-point contest, 52-32, later in the period.
Then, the Wildcats rallied again. Greater Latrobe closed the quarter with eight of the last 10 points, making it a 14-point game, 54-40, heading into the fourth.
Greater Latrobe started the fourth with six of the first eight points, as Landon Butler got the deficit back to 10 points, 56-46, for the first time since the second quarter. But a conventional three-point play by Jaden Dugger pushed the Penn Hills lead back to 13 points.
Greater Latrobe’s 6-0 spurt, punctuated by Landon Butler’s basket made it an eight-point game, 59-51. And Butler answered an immediate Penn Hills hoop to make it a 61-53 game, but that’s the closest the Wildcats could get.
Kelly scored a pair of baskets to give Penn Hills a 12-point advantage, 65-53, and while Sickenberger and Butler had baskets in the final minute, it wasn’t enough as the Indians came away with the 11-point win.
“The whole time, there were probably nine different players that stepped on the court and all of them gave us something,” Wetzel said. “The effort was tremendous by all of those who were on the floor. And that’s a positive sign, too, as we try to figure out how we’re going to rotate these guys and get the most out of them.
“I thought this gave us a sign of what we have to work with and where we need to go.”
Wetzel wants to see the Wildcats’ follow-up, both in Wednesday’s practice and Thursday’s home exhibition against Greensburg Salem.
“Do we look like a team that’s trying to get better?” Wetzel said. “We welcome the chance to perform again. I think the improvement was evident in a phases of the game. There were a lot of positives even though it was ultimately a loss. That doesn’t mean you can’t get better and learn from it, and that’s what we’re trying to do right now.”
GREATER LATROBE (57)
Kozuch 0-0-0; M Butler 1-1-3; Davis 1-0-2; L Butler 10-1-21; Sickenberger 5-0-10; Wetzel 3-3-9; Mondock 2-0-4; Marucco 0-0-0; Tatsch 1-0-2; Williams 0-0-0; Drnjevich 0-0-0; Lakin 0-0-0; B Hamaty 3-0-6. Totals, 26-5(9)—57
PENN HILLS (68)
Ja. Dugger 8-4-22; Barren 3-0-6; Mitchell 1-2-5; Kelly 7-1-16; Bottoms 0-0-0; Thomas 6-1-13; Ju Dugger 4-0-8; Peeler 0-0-0. Totals, 29-8(19)—68
Score by Quarters
Gr. Latrobe 10 15 15 17 — 57 Penn Hills 22 19 13 14 — 68
Three-point field goals: Mitchell, Kelly
