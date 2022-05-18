Things looked promising early for Greater Latrobe in its WPIAL Class 5A first-round playoff game against Thomas Jefferson at Hempfield Area High School on Tuesday.
But, a big six-run third inning for the Jaguars reset the game, and Thomas Jefferson took advantage to upend the Wildcats, 14-7.
“Like we talked before, we knew that (Thomas Jefferson) was going to be a tough, scrappy team and that is exactly what you saw from them,” Greater Latrobe head coach Matt Basciano said.
The Wildcats didn’t waste any time in getting its bats going and getting on the scoreboard.
On a Logan Bradish single, Vinny Amatucci scored the first run of the game putting Greater Latrobe up 1-0 after the first inning.
The bats were working again in the second inning for the Wildcats when they posted five runs.
Logan Short singled on a ground ball to center field scoring Owen Miele and Jake Cramer to put the Wildcat up 3-0.
On the very next at-bat, Vinny Amatucci cranked a double to right field driving in Chase Sickenberger, making the score 4-0.
Following Vinny Amatucci in the lineup, Bradish hit his second single of the game and drove in Louie and Vinny Amatucci to put Greater Latrobe up 6-0.
Thomas Jefferson would answer all six runs in the top-of-the-third inning, it all started when Angelo Volmino singled with two outs driving in Jaxson Szarmach finally getting the Jaguars on the scoreboard at 6-1.
The Jaguars would add five more runs in the inning to draw even with the Wildcats at 6-6.
“We jumped out six runs and they just kept battling and fighting,” Basciano said. “They made the plays and we didn’t.”
Greater Latrobe was not able to answer in the bottom of the inning.
Thomas Jefferson would take the lead for good in the fourth inning.
The Jaguars got their go-ahead run when Volomino singled home Szarmach, making the score 7-6. TJ added another run when Lance Vickers hit a pop fly allowing McClain Flinn to score and put the Jags up 8-6.
Greater Latrobe looked to rally in the bottom-of-the-fifth inning when Jacob Albaugh scored on a wild pitch and brought the Wildcats within two at 9-7. It was as close as they would get.
“You heard (the team) the entire game,” Basciano said. “They were up. There was no quit from them. There were several times when we could have caved and packed it in and we fought. It is what we come to expect from them.”
Greater Latrobe finished with 10 hits, while Thomas Jefferson had 13. The Wildcats’ Albaugh and Vinny Amatucci had the only extra-base hits in the game as they each hit a double.
Brady Haberman earned the win for Thomas Jefferson going just over an inning and striking out none while walking one. Flinn pitched over five innings in relief, striking out four and walking three.
For Greater Latrobe, Sickenberger takes the loss going three innings, in which he walked four and struck out one.
“We stung (the ball),” Basciano said. “To their credit, their pitchers did a good job. Our hits put some good swings on the ball and they made some plays in the field too. You got to make the plays and they did. They came up with some big hits when they needed to and that was the difference.”
–––––
Thomas Jefferson 14 Gr. Latrobe 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.