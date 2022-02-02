Wildcats sputter in costly loss to Franklin Regional

Greater Latrobe’s boys basketball road game Tuesday against Franklin Regional started in dubious fashion, as a scorebook mistake allowed the Panthers to begin the contest shooting technical free throws. That served as an omen for the action that would follow, as the Wildcats were overmatched over the final three quarters in a 68-36 loss.
The defeat dropped the Wildcats to 6-12 overall, and more significantly, 2-7 in Class 5A Section 3 play, which realistically eliminates them from playoff contention. The Panthers, meanwhile, improved to 7-11 overall, and 5-5 in the section, which ties Woodland Hills for third place.
“Tonight was the game. We knew we needed this one,” Greater Latrobe coach Brad Wetzel said of the postseason implications. The top four teams in each section qualify for the WPIAL postseason, and the Wildcats are now three back in the win column of the Panthers and Wolverines with just three section games remaining.
Despite gifting the Panthers a point to begin the game, the Wildcats held a lead at the end of the opening quarter. However, the contest shifted drastically in the second period, as the Panthers outscored Greater Latrobe 22-4. Franklin Regional netted the final 14 points of the quarter to carry a 35-18 advantage into the halftime.
“There was a change in the whole tenor,” Wetzel stated of the second quarter. “They were able to slow it down, play with space. They physically, man for man, are bigger, longer, and they would pick and choose their times.”
In the first quarter, the Wildcats drew a pair of changes, turned several Panthers’ giveaways into baskets, and received eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers, from senior Chase Sickenberger. In the second quarter, though, the Wildcats went ice cold from the field, could not match the Panthers on the glass, and committed several unnecessary fouls that sent FR players to the charity stripe.
“Whatever that barometer change was, we just did a lot of standing,” Wetzel continued. “It was almost like paralysis through analysis. Their minds were moving and their feet weren’t.”
While Franklin Regional senior standout Caden Smith managed to play through a pair of early fouls, the Wildcats racked up the fouls in the first half, which hindered several of their top contributors.
Additionally, Landon Butler, who leads the Wildcats in scoring, was held to just two points in the first half, a scenario that GL cannot overcome.
“It’s impossible,” Wetzel said of defeating a quality opponent if Butler has an off night. “He’s that important. It just didn’t go well for Landon tonight, and nobody feels worse about it than he does.”
The third quarter wasn’t much better for GL, as the Wildcats were limited to just 10 points, four of which came from freshman Max Butler.
With most of the fourth quarter played with a running clock, GL was held to just eight points, finishing with a season-low scoring output. The previous low-water mark for the Wildcats was 44 points in a lopsided loss to first-place Penn Hills a week ago.
Sickenberger was the only Wildcats’ player to reach double figures in scoring, as he notched 10 points. A pair of freshmen, Alex Tatsch and John Wetzel, each contributed seven points, while Landon Butler added six, Max Butler scored four, and Tyler Mondock added two points.
Conversely, Smith led Franklin Regional with 21 points, while Cam Rowell contributed 19 points. Jake Kimmich and Cooper Rankin scored eight points apiece for FR, which exacted revenge for its 55-48 defeat to the Wildcats last month.
Greater Latrobe returns to the hardwood on Friday, with a home tilt against McKeesport Area, the team directly above in the standings. The Tigers prevailed at home 73-66 in the first meeting of the season.
Even if the postseason is no longer a reality for his team, Wetzel hopes to see a bounce-back effort from his squad.
“The rest of the way, it’s a character thing,” he said. “We gotta get better as a team. If we are, then it’s gotta start tomorrow.”
