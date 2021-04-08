The Greater Latrobe track and field teams split a WPIAL Section 1-AAA meet against Indiana Area, which took place Wednesday at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium.
The Greater Latrobe boys tied Indiana Area, 75-75, but earned their first section victory based on criteria of wins. The Wildcats earned 10 wins to eight for Indiana Area and improved to 1-1 in the section and overall. The Lady Wildcats captured five events and lost, 79-69, falling to 0-2 overall.
Ryan Sickenberger paced the Greater Latrobe boys with four of the Wildcats’ 10 victories. He captured three track events, winning the 100 (:11.28), 200 (:23.54) and the 400 (:53.17), in addition to the long jump with a 19-8.
Brennan Campbell swept the hurdle events, taking the 110 hurdles in :15.89 and the 300 hurdles in :42.28, while Joseph Hill also picked up a victory in the 800 in 2:08.33. Augie Mucci won the triple jump with a 38-7.
Morgan Reilly and Anna Rafferty both won a pair of events to lead the Greater Latrobe girls. Reilly won the 800 (2:52.14) and the 1600 (5:47), while Rafferty picked up victories in the shot (34-6) and the discus at 96-8. Sarah Hickman also won the javelin with an 86-3.
Greater Latrobe is scheduled to host Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m. Tuesday in a section meet.
———
BOYS
GREATER LATROBE 75
INDIANA AREA 75
110 hurdles — Campbell (GL), Diehl (GL), Angelicchio (GL); :15.89
100 — Sickenberger (GL), Putt (IA), Stemmerich (GL); :11.28
1600 — Beckwith (IA), Weaver (IA), Kozuch (GL); 4:51.17
400 — Sickenberger (GL), Putt (IA), Gill (IA); :53.17
300 hurdles — Campbell (GL), Glaser (IA), Weaver (IA); :42.28
800 — Hill (GL), Fisanich (IA), Berzonsky (IA); 2:08.33
200 — Sickenberger (GL), Putt (IA), Henderson (GL); :23.54
3200 — Beckwith (IA), Weaver (IA), Hill (GL); 11:33.34
Shot — Methven (IA), Banks (GL), Sweeney (GL); 39-0
Discus — Kenning (IA), Banks (GL), Landry (GL); 121-4
Javelin — Kenning (IA), Fagan (GL), O’Hara (GL); 119-2
High jump — Weber (IA), Saurer (IA), Yeager (GL); 5-4
Long jump — Sickenberger (GL), Diehl (GL), Glaser (IA); 19-8
Triple jump — Mucci (GL), Glaser (IA), Yeager (GL); 38-7
Pole vault — Saurer (IA), Weber (IA), Herrington (IA); 10-6
———
GIRLS
INDIANA AREA 79
GREATER LATROBE 69
100 hurdles — Whittington (IA), Sukay (GL), Nutter (IA); :18.50
100 — Ullman (IA), Horner (GL), Schmauch (GL); :13.45
1600 — Reilly (GL), Herr (GL), Jordan (IA); 5:47.00
400 — Love (IA), Clark (IA), Brunetto (IA); 1:08.66
300 hurdles — Welch (IA), Sukay (GL); :52.87
800 — Reilly (GL), Davis (IA), Bracken (IA); 2:52.14
200 — Ullman (IA), Davis (GL), Schmauch (GL); :27.73
3200 — Jordan (IA), Planinsek (GL), Drylie (GL); 13:14
Shot — Rafferty (GL), Zangaro (GL), Kovalchick (IA); 34-6
Discus — Rafferty (GL), Zangaro (GL), Ciocca (IA); 96-8
Javelin — Hickman (GL), Lubold (IA), Rafferty (GL); 86-3
High jump — Ullman (IA), Lee (IA), Porterfield (GL); 4-8
Long jump — Welch (IA), Lubold (IA), Petrosky (GL); 15-6 1/2
Triple jump — Lubold (IA), Welch (IA), Petrosky (GL); 31-10 1/2
Pole vault — Nutter (IA), Marino (GL), Crews-Smith (IA); 7-6
