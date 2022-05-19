The Lady Wildcats will look to extend their stay in the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs today as the team will take on North Hills.
The game is set for Fox Chapel High School with a game time of 5 p.m.
North Hills comes into the contest after having defeated Upper St. Clair, 7-3 on Tuesday. Greater Latrobe rolls into the game after beating West Allegheny 10-9 in eight innings.
It will be the No. 12 seeded Wildcats facing the No. 4 seeded North Hills and Greater Latrobe head coach Bob Kovalcin expects another close contest, especially going against the team that won the WPIAL last year.
“It is going to be another exciting game I think,” he laughed. “I expect another close game, back-and-forth battle with North Hills. I don’t think either team will dominate the other in a big way. It will be a test to see who breaks and who makes the mistakes.”
The nerves are out of the way for the Lady Wildcats which Kovalcin thinks will benefit his team.
“The first game is always the hardest to win because you are nervous,” he said. “But now they know what to expect now.”
For Greater Latrobe, Kayla Williams is expected be the starting pitcher.
Kovalcin has scouted North Hills and heads into the game with a gameplan intact.
“Their pitcher is a little better than West Allegheny’s,” he said. “North Hills won the WPIAL last year, so they are the defending champions. We have to go out and take it to them and try and score some runs. We need to play some good defense and be fundamentally sound.”
The one thing that Kovalcin does know is that his Wildcat team has a never-say-die mentality, especially after it posted five runs in the top-of-the-eighth inning against West Allegheny Tuesday and then weathered a four-run bottom of the inning to take Tuesday’s first-round game.
“The team never quits,” he said. “You have to give them credit.”
