Make no mistake about it, the Greater Latrobe boys’ basketball team needed a win.
Not a moral win. A win.
The Wildcats found all they were looking for on both sides of the ball and they snapped a pesky five-game losing streak with their first section win of the season, a dominant 63-41 home victory against Penn-Trafford Friday night.
“We try to claim moral victories a couple times and we kept telling them that we don’t want moral victories, but we’re getting better,” Greater Latrobe coach Brad Wetzel said. “But you know what? Sooner or later, they’re not going to believe you if you don’t get some wins. I thought this was big for all kinds of reasons.”
The Wildcats (1-1, 3-8) opened the season 2-3 before losing their next five games. Those losses included a home exhibition against Taylor Allderdice, a three-game showcase at the KSA Classic in Orlando, Fla., and their section opener on Dec. 21 at Fox Chapel. Greater Latrobe won its first game since Dec. 14, an exhibition win against Greensburg Salem at the WCCA Showcase.
The young Wildcats, who graduated three seniors, including two of the top eight scorers in program history, allowed an average of 70 points per game during their five-game losing streak and lost by an average margin of 15 points.
They needed a confidence boost against a red-hot Penn-Trafford team that entered the contest with seven wins in its first nine games.
“I’m not going to understate it,” Wetzel said. “I think this was a tremendous win for these guys. These kids got to see first-hand what happens when they work as hard as they did.”
That hard work came during the Christmas break.
Typically, Wetzel takes his team to a holiday tournament, but he opted against live game action for the first time in his 18 seasons as head coach.
Instead, it was a week of practice. A week of practice Wetzel claimed might have been the hardest working that he can remember having at GL.
“It was brutally hard, to be honest, but I thought the kids responded,” Wetzel said. “You can tell they want to get better and they want to be pushed.”
The Wildcats responded with a methodic, 63-point offensive output. They were strong on the boards and their high-pressure defense limited the Warriors to just 41 points, including single-digit outputs in three of the four quarters.
It was the Wildcats’ best defensive showing since New York-based Seton Catholic scored 41 points in last season’s Elmira (N.Y.) Tournament. It was the best showing against a WPIAL opponent since limiting Norwin to 40 points on Dec. 22, 2017.
The Wildcats also rebounded at home after falling earlier this season against Taylor Allderdice and Pittsburgh Central Catholic in exhibition play, the first losses at Greater Latrobe since the 2017-18 season. The Wildcats haven’t lost a section home game since a 10-point setback against Fox Chapel on Feb. 6, 2018.
“I think it’s really important that we honor this place,” Wetzel said. “I appreciate the fact that when other teams come in here, they know they’re going to be in for a game regardless of our record or what kind of season we’re having. This is a really important place and these guys defended it.”
Ryan Sickenberger led the Wildcats with a game-high 24 points, including a pair of three-pointers. Michael Noonan followed with 23 points and a trey while Landon Butler contributed nine points for the Wildcats, who look to continue their run Tuesday (7:30 p.m.) at Connellsville.
Sickenberger and Noonan scored 15 of the Wildcats’ 16 points in the first quarter. Greater Latrobe built a 16-10 lead before the Warriors closed the quarter with the last eight points, including Nick Crum’s three-point buzzer beater that gave Penn-Trafford an 18-16 lead.
“With the shooters and scorers they have, they can put up points in bunches,” Wetzel said. “But the kids stayed with the game-plan, no one wavered and I thought by the end of the night, we were able to impose our will. It was quite a statement.”
It started in the second quarter when the Wildcats outscored Penn-Trafford, 15-7, to take a 31-25 halftime advantage.
Zach Rocco, who had a team-best 23 points for Penn-Trafford, hit a three-pointer to give the Warriors a 23-22 lead. But the ’Cats used a full-court pressure defense and an opportunistic offense to score nine of the final 11 points in the first half for the six-point lead.
“These guys dug in deep,” Wetzel said. “They were exhausted, but they kept bringing the heat. That pressure was there from beginning to end.”
It continued in the third quarter when the Wildcats outscored Penn-Trafford, 14-8. Greater Latrobe bested P-T, 32-16, in the second half and 47-23 in the final three quarters, as the Wildcats held the Warriors to single-digit scoring outputs in each.
The Wildcats took a 10-point lead, 41-31, on Butler’s conventional three-point play and led by 12 points through three quarters.
A 7-2 spurt to start the fourth quarter quickly pushed the lead to 18 points. A Noonan free throw later in the period gave Greater Latrobe a 20-point lead, 57-37, as the Wildcats switched gears and slowed the pace.
“Early in the season, with a 15-point lead, we would’ve acted like it’s a hot potato and try to jack it up,” Wetzel said. “Instead, the guys understood the game situation and the clock, so they were patient and waited for easy buckets.
“That’s growth. Trust me. If you saw us play a couple weeks ago, we wouldn’t have made those decisions.”
It’s the growth that Wetzel and the Wildcats needed in order to snap that pesky five-game losing streak and move on.
“I’m just proud that they get to feel this feeling,” Wetzel said. “Not too many people gave us a chance. It’s a good feeling for them to understand that if you work your tail off, play and execute to the best of your ability, good things can happen.”
In JV, play, Penn-Trafford defeated Greater Latrobe, 45-39.
Ben Hamaty led the Wildcats (2-6) with 10 points. Mike Shoemaker and Brennan Campbell both contributed seven points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.