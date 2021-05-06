Greater Latrobe underclassmen enjoyed a strong showing at the West Mifflin Area 9/10 Invitational, which took place on Wednesday.
Regan Reilly and Allyson Horner led the way with a pair of victories, while the Wildcats collected top-six efforts on 22 additional occasions.
Reilly won the 800 (2:30.43), while Horner captured the 100 (:14.00) and finished second in the 200 in :28.99. Cora Drylie placed second in the 3200 (:13.11.84), while Meryn Zangaro did the same in the shot with a 29-0 1/2. Zangaro also placed fourth in the javelin (74-4) and fifth in the discus with a 72-7.
Taylor Schmauch came in third in the 3200 (13:48.53), while Mikena Marino placed third in the triple jump (29-10) and pole vault with a 7-6.
DeLaney Porterfield came in fourth in the 100 hurdles (:18.83), while Sarah Hickman took fourth in the discus (73-3) and shot at 23-6 1/2. Porterfield also placed fifth in the high jump (4-2) and Hickman did the same in the javelin with a 72-2. Alaina Sweeney took sixth in the long jump with a 14-1, while the Greater Latrobe girls’ 400 relay team also took fourth in :56.72.
Matt McCreery and Koen Fulton led the Greater Latrobe boys, both with a third-place finish. McCreery took third in the 400 (:58.90) and Fulton did the same in the 3200 in 11:50.13. Eric Miller placed fourth in the 3200 (12:45.52) and Jacob Pittman sixth in the 100 in :12.60. Greater Latrobe’s 1600 relay team also came in third in 4:09.30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.