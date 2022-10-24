Since their only loss of the season at Plum on Sept. 10, the Lady Wildcats soccer team has put together a record of 9-0-1.
The tie came on Sept. 19 when Penn-Trafford tied Greater Latrobe 1-1 at Rossi Field.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Since their only loss of the season at Plum on Sept. 10, the Lady Wildcats soccer team has put together a record of 9-0-1.
The tie came on Sept. 19 when Penn-Trafford tied Greater Latrobe 1-1 at Rossi Field.
Since the tie, the Wildcats have put together a seven-game winning streak. While the winning streak itself is impressive, even more imposing is Greater Latrobe has not given up a goal in the winning streak that stretches back to lighting Gateway up for a 7-0 win on the Gators’ home field on Sept. 21.
“We started off a little bit rocky, but then we found our identity and rhythm as a unit,” Greater Latrobe coach Jamie Morrison said. “We were looking at some stats the other day, since our last loss, we’ve had 44 goals for and only one goal against. There is definitely some momentum that we can hopefully look to build upon. The confidence is absolutely fantastic. It is good to have a crew that has found that success so that allows them to have that belief more in each other and the group as we get into the playoffs.”
The postseason starts today, 6:30 p.m. more precisely, for the No. 3-seeded Wildcats (10-2-2, 10-1-1) as they will host the No. 12-seeded Ringgold Rams (11-6-1, 8-5-1) in the opening round of WPIAL Class 3A playoffs at Rossi Field.
Morrison feels her team is ready.
“We had practice (Sunday),” she said. “The girls seem to be in good spirits. They are focused. We talked about how the level of intensity always increases as soon as you get into playoffs. We are looking to our upperclassmen, who have been there in the past and have seen what that level looks like, to bring our underclassmen up and raise them up so that they know what to expect coming into this game (today). We are lucky enough to have done enough throughout the regular season to get the home-field advantage tomorrow. We are excited to be in front of our home crowd and be in a place that is familiar to us. But at the end of the day, we know that we have to show up and play our absolute best game because Ringgold is going to be bringing theirs.”
Ringgold comes into the game suffering a 4-0 loss by Thomas Jefferson to end its regular season at home. Before that, the Rams were riding a two-game winning streak, with a 2-1 win over visiting Belle Vernon and a 3-2 win over host Laurel Highlands.
“We know every game is going to be a battle,” Morrison said. “We talked about playing as a team, playing to our strengths, looking to dictate as much of the play through keeping our possession by finding our feet and being clinical and dangerous in front of the net.”
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.