Greater Latrobe baseball has captured a dozen wins in each of the past two seasons, making the playoffs both times. Individual talent has been a necessary ingredient in that success, but the intangible qualities of those players have perhaps been more instrumental, according to longtime head coach Matt Basciano.
“I think the biggest thing is the amount of time these kids put in, and working the preseason together really builds the team chemistry and team unity. And the last couple of years, we’ve been really strong with that,” Basciano noted. “I think the success that we had goes into that senior leadership – pushing the guys, getting them into the weight room or the preseason workouts.”
The results on the field were evident, as the Wildcats won their first eight section games. As a result, GL finished atop the standings, a significant achievement when competing in a section that included heavyweights Franklin Regional and Penn-Trafford.
“The work ethic of these guys and how coachable they are – you saw that. They were ready to go out of the gate,” Basciano added about his team’s success in 2022.
The end of the season was a bit disappointing, however, as the Wildcats dropped their final two section tilts, both against the Warriors, and fell to Thomas Jefferson 14-7 in the WPIAL Class 5A playoff opener.
Now, Basciano’s squad is tasked with replacing those qualities of a sizeable senior class that has since moved on. Gone are a bevy of multi-year contributors, including Logan Short, Vinny Amatucci, Chase Sickenberger, Owen Miele, Jake Albaugh, Matt Macey, Bobby Fetter, and Nate Lemmon. Leading that group, Short hit a robust .534 with four home runs and 25 RBIs. Amatucci, now playing both hockey and baseball at nearby St. Vincent College, batted .323 with a dozen RBIs, Albaugh posted a .275 average with a pair of homers and 13 RBIs, and Miele hit .319. On the mound, Sickenberger was the workhorse for GL, as he compiled a 5-2 mark with a 3.05 ERA and 32 strikeouts over 43.2 innings. Moreover, Albaugh and Fetter worked 27.2 and 21 innings, respectively.
“We definitely have some holes to fill, not only in the sense of them being out there on the field but also that leadership role,” said Basciano, who is entering his 20th campaign at the helm of the Wildcats.
A trio of players has emerged as the leaders for the 2023 version of the Wildcats, as seniors Erik Batista and Logan Bradish, and junior Jake Cramer will be relied upon as anchors.
“They’re ready to step up and take charge of this team right now,” Basciano revealed.
A year ago, Batista hit .294 with nine RBIs. Expected to start in center field and also see time on the mound this campaign, his energy is infectious.
“He’s going to go after everything 110 percent,” Basciano stated.
After batting .333 with nine RBIs a year ago, Bradish will pencil in at first base. On the mound, he should drastically eclipse his workload last year, when he was limited to just three innings of work. Cramer, meanwhile, hit .259 with five runs batted in last season.
Other expected fixtures in the lineup will include senior second baseman Dante Basciano, senior corner infielder and designated hitter Anthony Massari, and junior catcher Louie Amatucci. While Basciano and Massari saw valuable action a year ago, Amatucci had to bide his time.
“He’s a great catcher; he just got stuck behind a phenomenal catcher in Logan Short,” Matt Basciano explained.
The rest of the spots in the lineup and on the mound remain undetermined, as several players are vying for time, including senior Tyler Fazekas, juniors Dominick Cararini, Jake Lloyd, Michael Naggy, and Riley Smith, and sophomores Cooper Basciano, Eli Boring, Mason Leonard, and Luke Nipar. Smith appears to be a frontrunner to see time in the infield and on the bump, Basciano looks poised to crack the lineup in the infield, while Boring and Leonard are top contenders in the outfield.
With more uncertainty on the roster than the previous year, early season play will hold major significance for the Wildcats. Greater Latrobe has scrimmages against 6A powerhouse Pine-Richland and rival Derry Area, along with nonsection tilts against Connellsville Area and Upper Arlington in Ohio.
When the Wildcats do commence section play, they will find themselves among a new group of adversaries. After shifting between 5A and 6A over the past half-decade, the Wildcats drop down to 4A for this cycle. As a result, they are slotted in Section 2 along with Albert Gallatin, Belle Vernon Area, Laurel Highlands, Ringgold, and Uniontown Area.
“We’ve been all over the place. I don’t know a lot of these teams,” Basciano said of the frequent class changes for GL. “I think it’s going to be a very balanced and competitive section.”
A year ago, the Mustangs and Red Raiders each made the postseason in 4A, while the Colonials joined the Wildcats in dropping down from 5A.
Greater Latrobe opens the section ledger on April 3 at Laurel Highlands — the team that Basciano deemed as the preseason favorite.
The Wildcats’ coaching staff has some notable additions this year, as former Greensburg Salem head coach Bill Wisniewski joins after stepping down from the Golden Lions during the offseason. Also, former GL players Griffin Clark and Brett Vallorani will lead the junior varsity program.
