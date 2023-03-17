Greater Latrobe baseball has captured a dozen wins in each of the past two seasons, making the playoffs both times. Individual talent has been a necessary ingredient in that success, but the intangible qualities of those players have perhaps been more instrumental, according to longtime head coach Matt Basciano.

“I think the biggest thing is the amount of time these kids put in, and working the preseason together really builds the team chemistry and team unity. And the last couple of years, we’ve been really strong with that,” Basciano noted. “I think the success that we had goes into that senior leadership – pushing the guys, getting them into the weight room or the preseason workouts.”

