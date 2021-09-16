For the second time in as many weeks, Greater Latrobe held a fourth quarter lead, only to let it slip away.
Playing at home against Kiski Area last Friday, the Wildcats could not protect their 27-21 advantage, falling to the Cavaliers, 35-27. The game followed a similar arc to the prior week, when Greater Latrobe sustained a three-point loss to Norwin after leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
Although there has been frustration after the narrow defeats, the Wildcats realize that those games can become wins with the necessary improvements.
Greater Latrobe head coach Jason Marucco explained the task at hand after his team fell to 1-2.
“Learning how to execute in key times of the game where we have an opportunity to put the game away at the end ... whether it’s getting a first down on offense, getting a stop on defense, or flipping the field on special teams ... we have to better at those times of the game,” he said.
That execution may have also suffered at times because of the absence of starting quarterback Bobby Fetter, who was sidelined on Friday with a shoulder injury. Fellow senior Brayden Reott started in his place, but split time with junior Corey Boerio, who is a tight end but has previously taken reps under center in practice.
Reott was 8-of-19 passing for 90 yards and two interceptions, while Boerio was 2-of-3 for 35 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.
“I thought they each did certain things well within the game,” Marucco said of the duo. “The decision to play both of them really came back to what Kiski’s defense was giving us.”
Regardless of who was playing at quarterback, getting the ball in the hands of senior Kyle Brewer has been a priority. The versatile receiver caught six passes for 57 yards, rushed five times for 86 yards, and scored three touchdowns for the third-consecutive week.
“We’re going to continue to find ways to get him the football, but I think the other thing that has made it difficult for defenses is our ability to spread the ball around in all aspects of our offense,” detailed Marucco.
With 331 yards of offense, the Wildcats displayed plenty of positives on that side of the ball. The three turnovers loomed large, however, and Marucco knows there’s still more room for improvement.
“We’re moving the ball on some great defenses right now. That’s a good sign,” he said. “Our execution, though, and taking care of us is still the focal point. We really haven’t been stopped by (the opponents).”
The Wildcats’ defensive effort was less impressive overall, though, especially in the first half. Greater Latrobe permitted 371 yards of total offense, including 200 yards on the ground to a Cavaliers’ team that lost its featured back early in the contest.
The Wildcats showed signs of improvement in the second half, however, and Marucco hopes that the first 24 minutes will prove to be an aberration.
“We didn’t tackle very well in the first half. We really didn’t feel that was us,” he noted. “We’ve been doing a good job with that key part of the game.”
Greater Latrobe still has two more non-conference games to correct any issues before beginning Big East Conference play in October. Next up on the ledger is Mount Pleasant Area, which travels to Memorial Stadium on Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
The Vikings rolled to lopsided wins in their first two games, against Burrell and Derry Area, but were on the wrong end of a blowout last week, falling to Greensburg Salem 34-6. Mount Pleasant Area, which reached the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs each of the past two years, relies heavily on its running game, frequently utilizing a winged-T attack that is based on deception.
While an untraditional offense like that typically poses problems for opposing defenses that see it for the first time, the majority of contributors on the Wildcats’ defense also played against Mount Pleasant Area last year, a 35-7 Greater Latrobe victory.
“Anytime you’re facing an offense that has some moving parts with motion and their angle blocking schemes, it comes back to what you should be working on daily in practice — your reads and keys and being disciplined,” Marucco explained.
Through three games, a trio of Vikings have surpassed 200 yards rushing, with junior Robbie Labuda pacing the way with 34 carries for 261 yards, as well as five receptions for 56 yards and a team-best six scores. Senior Aaron Alakson has compiled 207 yards, while quarterback Tyler Reese is just behind, with 206 yards on the ground. As a passer, Reese has been limited to 9-of-18 for 165 yards and two touchdowns.
After allowing just 21 points combined against the Buccaneers and Trojans in the first two contests, Mount Pleasant Area’s defense struggled against the passing attack of Greensburg Salem. While the secondary could be a weakness at this point, the Vikings boast a strong group of defensive lineman and linebackers, according to Marucco.
“Their front seven are pretty good. They certainly get off the ball and their linebackers get downhill,” he noted.
While Fetter remains out at least for a few more weeks, Marucco could opt to once again use a combination of Reott and Boerio against the Vikings.
“We’re certainly have both of them ready to play and see how the game flows, and go from there with in-game adjustments,” he said. “On both sides, we each know what we’re going to get from each team. In these games, as it so often does, it’ll come down to the teams that do the fundamental things better.”
While the schools are in close proximity to one another, Marucco has another connection to Mount Pleasant Area, as he was on the staff for the Vikings from 2009 to 2014 under head coach Bo Ruffner. A few years later, Ruffner joined Marucco’s staff for one season while his son played for the Wildcats.
