To explain the success of the Greater Latrobe baseball team this season, head coach Matt Basciano immediately references the 2021 squad. That team, coming off the cancellation of the previous season because of COVID, established a work ethic that has carried on in the two subsequent years. The results have been historic, as the Wildcats have captured back-to-back section titles for the first time since 2003-04.
“We kind of used that as a stepping stone, and last year, those kids followed right in,” said Basciano. “This year, they want to go deep into the playoffs.
“Winning the section is big, but no one’s satisfied right now with just that section,” he added.
In 2022, the Wildcats went 8-2 in Class 5A Section 1, edging both Penn-Trafford and Franklin Regional by one game atop the standings. Despite that success, Greater Latrobe sputtered down the stretch, losing five of their final seven contests, including a playoff defeat in the first round against Thomas Jefferson.
Thus far this season, the Wildcats are 10-6 overall, including 7-1 in Class 4A Section 2. After sweeping Uniontown Area last week, GL secured the section crown. Although rain has altered the schedule this week, the Wildcats have a section series remaining against Belle Vernon Area and also hope to play Greensburg Salem and North Catholic next week in nonsection tilts.
“I really wish the playoffs would’ve started after that Uniontown series, because those were two great games,” Basciano detailed of the Wildcats’ 5-2 and 4-0 victories. “Finishing strong in section is our No. 1 goal right now. We want to keep them hungry and stay focused for the playoffs, but a layoff is something you don’t want to see.”
After competing in 6A and 5A in the two previous cycles, the Wildcats dropped in classification this season, but the competition has not suffered, according to the longtime coach.
“The section was very difficult. They’ve been great games and battles,” Basciano noted. “I think it’s very comparable to last year in a very difficult 5A section.”
The Wildcats have enjoyed section success in a myriad of ways, winning three games via shutout, but also scoring a dozen or more runs on three occasions.
More than hitter, pitching, fielding, or running, though, the Wildcats have displayed a trait that has been instrumental in their victories.
“These kids are scrappers; they’re fighters,” Basciano said. “They just hate to lose.
“We always set goals at the beginning of the year, and No. 1 is to become a good team. I think that’s the strongest attribute these kids have – they are a strong team,” he continued. “The bond that these kids have, it’s a mentality of next man up.”
With four sections in Class 4A, the playoff field will include at least 16 squads. With so much still to be determined, Basciano and his crew are not thinking about their playoff seeding, but rather, continuing to build momentum.
“We try not to focus on it or worry about things we have no control over. The only thing we can do is keep working hard, take these games and use them to get ready for the playoffs,” he revealed. “Wherever we’re seeded, we’re going to come out swinging, and we have to be ready.”
Playoff success has been elusive in recent years, as the Wildcats have just one postseason victory since they captured the WPIAL and PIAA 5A championships in 2017. Greater Latrobe upset Plum in the first round of the 2021 playoffs.
In order to reach another one of their stated goals – qualifying for the PIAA postseason – the Wildcats will likely need to win at least two or three playoff games later this month.
“If you don’t set high goals, there’s no point in having them. (But) I’m not going to sit here and say we didn’t make it to states, so this season is a wash,” Basciano said. “These kids have busted their butts – they pretty much go all year long, working and doing everything they can – to now put it in a one-and-done playoff setting.
“They’re back-to-back section champs. No one is ever going to take that away from them,” he continued. “Anything they accomplish now is gravy on top of that.”
