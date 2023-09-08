Just like the prior two seasons, Greater Latrobe’s nonconference clash against Franklin Regional last week came down to the final seconds. The Wildcats were denied the potential tying score just inches shy of the goal line, though, resulting in the Panthers notching a 28-21 victory at Memorial Stadium.

With another Westmoreland County clash on the horizon, a road trip to Hempfield Area on Friday night, the Wildcats will have an opportunity to show their resolve after that heartbreaking defeat.

