Just like the prior two seasons, Greater Latrobe’s nonconference clash against Franklin Regional last week came down to the final seconds. The Wildcats were denied the potential tying score just inches shy of the goal line, though, resulting in the Panthers notching a 28-21 victory at Memorial Stadium.
With another Westmoreland County clash on the horizon, a road trip to Hempfield Area on Friday night, the Wildcats will have an opportunity to show their resolve after that heartbreaking defeat.
“I’m looking forward to see how we bounce back,” noted Greater Latrobe head coach Ron Prady. “A lot of times, that’s a true measure of how tough your team is.”
The contest against Franklin Regional was a back-and-forth affair, as the teams exchanged the lead on multiple occasions. The host Wildcats struck first, as John Wetzel connected with Ja’Tawn Williams on another long score in the opening quarter. A missed extra point, however, permitted the Panthers to surge in front after a long connection of their own in the opening quarter, a 38-yard touchdown pass.
Another Franklin Regional TD extended the lead for the visitors in the second frame, but the ’Cats responded with two scores, a 99-yard kickoff return by Williams and a 47-yard scamper by Alex Tatsch.
Williams, who compiled four receptions for 124 yards in addition to his special teams heroics, continues to impress.
“He’s electric with the ball in his hands,” Prady said of his senior. “Probably underrated are his hands and how well he catches the ball. As a receiver, he made a couple of fantastic catches on Friday.”
Although the Wildcats carried a 21-14 lead into the locker room, it could’ve been a wider margin, but the Panthers posted a goal-line stand in the final seconds of the half.
That loomed large, as Kyle Dupill compiled a pair of rushing scores in the third quarter to put Franklin Regional back in front. That set the stage for the dramatic finish in which GL failed to find the end zone in the waning moments.
“There were certain things that went into both of those stands that didn’t go our way,” Prady stated, alluding to the impact officiating had on the first-half sequence. “We’re not going to panic right now.”
The Wildcats forced three turnovers, including an interception and a fumble recovery each by Ben Stratton. Defensive end and tight end Timmy Myers and middle linebacker Bradan Bronson, who notched 10 tackles in the contest, were other players who stood out in a positive light.
However, Greater Latrobe was saddled with 11 penalties for 105 yards, including several that negated big plays.
“I think we’re at the point now where moral victories aren’t something we’re interested in. We’re in the business of winning, and we weren’t able to do that,” said Prady. “That hurts, whether you lose by 20 or lose by a couple of inches.”
The Wildcats hope that loss won’t linger, as the team quickly shifted focus to the Spartans this week.
“We’ve got to bounce back. We don’t have a choice,” said Prady.
Hempfield Area also has a mark of 1-1, claiming a lopsided win against Greensburg Salem in the season opener, but suffering a 28-7 loss at Connellsville Area last week. In the defeat, the Spartans’ lone points came in the first quarter. Conversely, Hempfield Area struggled to slow the Falcons, who compiled more than 350 yards of offense, including 280 yards on the ground.
Hempfield Area graduated all but three starters from last year’s team that went 6-4, including nine players who continued their football careers collegiately.
That version of the Spartans won their first five games of the 2022 ledger, including a lopsided 49-14 win against the Wildcats. Injuries derailed Hempfield Area, however, resulting in a conference record of 2-3 that kept the Spartans out of the postseason.
“That was a tough game last year, but our focus this week has been on this year’s (Spartans) team and what they do well,” Prady detailed.
Now, Hempfield Area is under the guidance of a new coach, as longtime assistant Nick Keefer replaced Mike Brown, who departed for rival Norwin after two seasons.
“He’s always full of energy and an upbeat kind of guy, and I think that probably rubs off on their players,” Prady said of Keefer. “It looks like they love playing for him.”
One of the returning starters is senior QB Keiran Lippmann, who began 2022 at wide receiver before shifting behind center after a season-ending injury to Jake Phillips. Last Friday, Lippmann was 10-of-14 passing for 177 yards against Connellsville.
“He runs their offense well. He gets them into the looks that they want, and he really delivers the ball well,” Prady detailed of the Spartans’ signalcaller. “We can’t let him stand back there for three or four seconds or he’s going to pick us apart.”
While the Spartans struggled to run the ball against the Falcons, Lucas Moore compiled 70 yards receiving on four catches, while Ronnie Katcher added 59 yards on three grabs.
Playing a Class 5A team for the second week in a row, the Wildcats are hoping to shore up their areas of focus prior to the start of conference play.
“We’re still looking at personnel and seeing where we can get better. It’s still a learning process this early in the season,” explained Prady.
Greater Latrobe will open the Class 4A Big Seven Conference ledger at home against powerhouse Thomas Jefferson next Friday.
