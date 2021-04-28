The Greater Latrobe boys’ volleyball team scored a 3-1 exhibition victory against Deer Lakes on Tuesday at Greater Latrobe.
The Wildcats won their first two games, 25-13 and 25-11, before Deer Lakes captured the third game, 25-21. Greater Latrobe closed the match with a 25-20.
The Wildcats, who are 2-1 in section play, improved to 3-2 overall following their win against Deer Lakes. Deer Lakes was originally scheduled to play a section game against Derry Area on Tuesday, but it was postponed, so the Lancers traveled to Greater Latrobe for an exhibition against the Wildcats. Greater Latrobe is scheduled to be back in action, 7:30 p.m. Thursday with a home section game against Norwin.
Frankie Newill paced the Wildcats on offense with 17 kills, followed by Enzo Rodi with nine. Will Burkhard contributed eight kills and Brennan Ward followed with six, while Mike Brackney, Tyler Ryan and Josh Havrilla combined for five kills. Ryan dished out 30 assists to Greater Latrobe hitters.
Havrilla and Tyler Nelson each produced two aces, while Brackney, Burkhard and Newill combined for 15 blocks, seven, five and three, respectively. Defensively, Havrilla led the Wildcats with 13 digs, while Dante Frescura followed with 11. Tyler Nelson, Ryan, Newill and Antonio Kantor combined for 27 additional digs. Nelson had eight, Ryan and Newill added seven and Kantor five.
The Greater Latrobe junior varsity team went the three-set distance for the win. The Wildcats took the first game, 25-16, lost the second 25-21 and rebounded for the 15-12 win in the clincher.
Nelson recorded seven kills, while Isiac Waszo followed with four to guide the offense. The two also accounted for four service aces. Havrilla led the JV offense, dishing out 17 assists.
Ruben Rojas led Greater Latrobe with six digs, followed by Havrilla with five. Nelson and Bryson Hill both tallied three digs.
