Bobby Fetter and the Greater Latrobe baseball team continue to roll.
Fetter pitched the Wildcats to victory, and eight different players recorded hits — four for extra bases — as the host Greater Latrobe baseball team routed Greensburg Salem, 11-1, during an exhibition game played Friday at Graham-Sobota Field.
The Wildcats upped their record to 11-8 overall following Friday’s win. They closed section play on Thursday with a 6-4 record, following a significant sweep of second-place Penn-Trafford. In that second game against Penn-Trafford on Thursday, Greater Latrobe scored three unearned runs — which contributed to the two-run victory — on zero hits with zero strikeouts and five walks.
It was a similar story on Friday against Greensburg Salem, as the Wildcats drew eight walks and eight different players recorded hits.
Chase Sickenberger led the charge with a triple, a run scored and two RBI, while Vinny Amatucci also tripled, scored and knocked in a run. Logan Bradish doubled and scored, while Erik Batista also added a two-bagger and two runs scored. Max Wilson and Owen Miele both singled and scored, while Mason Krinock scored three times for the Wildcats, who produced 11 runs on eight hits.
Fetter worked an efficient five-and-two-thirds innings with 60% of his pitches going for strikes. He allowed one earned run on six hits with four strikeouts and four walks. Fetter induced seven groundouts, three fly outs and threw first-pitch strikes to 18 of 26 batters faced. Landan Carns recorded the final out of the game.
The Wildcats are headed to the district playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 season when Greater Latrobe suffered a first-round loss against Chartiers Valley.
Greater Latrobe opened the current season with five wins in its first seven games. But the Wildcats dropped five of six prior to a big section sweep against Kiski Area, in which they outscored the Cavaliers, 22-10, during the back-to-back set. The Wildcats have five wins in their last six games.
The Wildcats are currently second in the section following the sweep of Penn-Trafford (6-4, 10-6) last week. The worst they can finish is tie for second, but if McKeesport Area (0-9, 1-10) defeats Gateway (5-4, 6-5) this week, the Wildcats will close the regular season alone in second. Greater Latrobe is finished with section play, but the Wildcats will host an exhibition against Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m. Monday at Graham-Sobota Field.
The game was tied, 1-1, until the Wildcats scored the final 10 runs. Greater Latrobe scored three times in the bottom of the second and three more runs in the fifth. The Wildcats closed the game with a four-run sixth.
Logan Short opened the game with a walk, Batista was hit by a pitch and Sickenberger walked. Amatucci drew the third walk in four batters, as the Wildcats took a 1-0 lead. Consecutive doubles by Robbie Seigenfuse and Zach O’Bryan tied the game in the top of the second.
Greater Latrobe scored the eventual winning runs in the bottom of the inning. Short reached on an error, scoring Miele, who drew a walk and stole second. Sickenberger tripled two batters later to bring in Krinock and Batista, giving the Wildcats a 4-1 lead.
Greater Latrobe added to the advantage in the bottom of the fifth. A Carns sacrifice fly plated Amatucci, who led off the inning with a triple. Bradish drew a walk and later scored on wild pitch, and Miele singled home Wilson, who came through with a one-out hit.
Greater Latrobe capped the scoring in the sixth inning. Batista scored on a fielder’s choice and Sickenberger scored on a wild pitch to make it a 9-1 game. Back-to-back singles from Jake Cramer and Matt Macey scored Dante Basciano and Krinock for the final runs.
Braden Merichko took the loss, allowing four runs, one earned, off one hit with one strikeout and five walks in two innings.
——
Gbg. Salem Gr. Latrobe ab r h ab r h
Sarsfield 3 0 1 Short 3 0 0 Smith 3 0 0 Batista 2 2 1 Teska 3 0 1 Sickenbrgr 2 1 1 Merichko 2 0 1 V Amatcci 2 1 1 Kruth 2 0 0 Basciano 0 1 0 Cribbs 1 0 0 Carns 2 0 0 O’Bryan 3 1 1 Krinock 1 3 0 Seigenfuse 1 0 1 Bradish 2 1 1 Dengler 1 0 0 Wilson 2 1 1 Kaboly 1 0 0 Cramer 1 0 1 Cioffi 2 0 1 Albaugh 2 0 0 Macey 1 0 1 Miele 2 1 1 Fetter 0 0 0
Totals 22 1 6 Totals 22 11 8Gbg. Salem 010 000 0 — 1 6 1Gr. Latrobe 130 034 0 — 11 8 0 Doubles: Batista, Bradish (GL); Seigenfuse, O’Bryan (GS) Triples: V Amatucci, Sickenberger (GL) Strikeouts by: Fetter-4, Carns-0 (GL); Merichko-1, Cribbs-1 (GS) Base on balls by: Fetter-4, Carns-1 (GL); Merichko-5, Cribbs-3 (GS) Winning pitcher: Bobby Fetter Losing pitcher: Braden Merichko
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.