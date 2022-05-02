A big second inning helped Greater Latrobe softball to a 9-4 exhibition win over Connellsville Friday.

The Wildcats posted six runs in the second inning after Connellsville took an early 1-0 lead after the first inning. Greater Latrobe would not look back after taking the lead in the second.

Jenna Tallman hit the long ball for the Wildcats, with Kayla Williams and Alanna Thiel contributing a double apiece.

Williams earned the win for Greater Latrobe, striking out seven and walking one.

The Wildcats will host Penn-Trafford today for a Class 5A, Section 2 game.

–––––

Connellsville 4 Gr. Latrobe 9
ab r h ab r h
Degram 4 1 1 Kinneer 4 1 2 Kraynick 4 1 0 McClean 4 1 2 William 4 0 1 Orndorff 4 2 0 Tallman 3 1 3 Davis 3 0 2 Straigis 3 0 1 Burd 4 0 1 Weatherton 4 1 1 Jansen 3 0 0 Blair 3 0 0 Moorehead 2 0 0 Thiel 3 1 2 Painter 3 0 0 Burd 1 0 0 Adams 3 0 0 King 3 2 0 Campbell 0 0 0 Totals 32 9 10 Totals 30 4 7
Gr. Latrobe 060 012 0 — 9103 Conn. 100 010 2 — 472
Doubles: GL: Williams, Thiel. Triples: C: McClean, Davis. Home runs: GL: Tallman Strikeouts by: GL: Williams-7. C: Burd-8. Winning pitcher: Kayla Williams. Losing pitcher: Iris Burd.

