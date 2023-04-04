Greater Latrobe baseball’s offense started to roll in the bottom of the first and kept its foot on the gas as it trounced Laurel Highlands 13-5 in a Class 4A, Section 2 game Monday at Graham-Sobota Field.

Laurel Highlands would strike first, though, producing a two-run homer in the top-of-the-first inning to take its only lead of the game at 2-0.

Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.