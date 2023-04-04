Greater Latrobe baseball’s offense started to roll in the bottom of the first and kept its foot on the gas as it trounced Laurel Highlands 13-5 in a Class 4A, Section 2 game Monday at Graham-Sobota Field.
Laurel Highlands would strike first, though, producing a two-run homer in the top-of-the-first inning to take its only lead of the game at 2-0.
Then the Wildcat bats went to work. With Erick Bastista on base with a leadoff single, Louie Amatucci doubled at the next at-bat to drive in Bastista cutting the Mustangs’ lead in half at 2-1.
Latrobe would tie the game later in the inning when Tony Massari grounded out allowing the tying run to score knotting the game at 2-all.
The Wildcats would take the lead for good when Jacob Cramer hit a triple and drove in the go-ahead run pushing the Wildcats into the lead at 3-2.
Tyler Fazekas would next single, driving an RBI and extending the Wildcats’ lead to 4-2.
Riley Smith would then hit a single up the middle to score yet another run for the Wildcats in the bottom of the first to make it 5-2.
“It is something that we’ve talked about before; it is the fight in these kids,” Wildcat coach Matt Basciano said. “They scrap and they put together runs in any way they can. And we continued to do that today. And the sticks came up big too.”
Laurel Highlands wasn’t laying down either as Tyler Sankovich would score an RBI single in the top of the second to drive in a run cutting the Latrobe lead to 5-3.
On the next at-bat, Braeden O’Brien smacked a double to knock in two RBIs to tie the game at 5-5.
Latrobe’s only scoreless inning was the second where its offense hit pause.
The Wildcats fired the bats back up in the bottom of the third when Fazekas singled in an RBI that saw the Wildcats take the lead for good at 6-5.
Batista would put the Wildcats up 7-5 when he scored on a ground out in the bottom of the fourth. Eli Boring would drive in an RBI later in the inning to push the Greater Latrobe lead to 8-5. Logan Bradish would next score on a passed ball pushing the Wildcat lead to 9-5. Latrobe would next score with the bases loaded and Smith drawing a walk forcing in another run to make it 10-5. It was followed by Batista getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded forcing in another Latrobe run, making it 11-5.
“This team is just waiting to hit its stride and they are doing whatever it takes to get those wins now,” Basciano said. “Today was pretty close; I think we played a pretty good game on all facets today, from defense to pitching to offense.”
And the Wildcats didn’t let up there as they added another run in the bottom of the fifth and sixth to make it a 13-5 win.
“That is something that we talk about a lot,” Basciano said. “You don’t want to see yourself getting up big and then trying to coast home. Today I think it was big that we added to that lead in every inning but one.”
Latrobe is now 1-0 in section play and 3-2 overall. The Wildcats will play a bounce-back game today as they head to Laurel Highlands.
Baseball
East Allegheny 8,
Derry Area 4
East Allegheny took the lead for good with three runs in the fourth inning in its Class 3A, Section 3 win over Derry Area Monday.
In the fourth Michael Cahill singled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring one run and Ryan Kirk singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.
Chance Odoski was credited with the victory for East Allegheny. He went five innings, allowing four runs on six hits, striking out one and walking none. Joe Connors threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Beighley took the loss for Derry Area. The righty lasted four innings, allowing seven hits and six runs while striking out five.
Derry totaled eight hits in the game. Brady Angus and Cason Long all had multiple hits for the Trojans.
East Allegheny tallied nine hits on the day.
Ligonier Valley 7, Brentwood 0
The Ligonier Valley Rams opened Class 2A, Section 3 play Monday with a 7-0 win over Brentwood.
It was an offensive display for the Rams as they recorded four doubles and two triples. Haden Sierocky and Noah Lawson led the charge for the Rams as they each had a double and triple. Adam Moreland and Broderick Schreyer each had a double for Ligonier Valley.
Sierocky got the win on the mound as he went seven innings, striking out 11 and walking one.
Ligonier Valley will play a bounce-back game today traveling to Brentwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.