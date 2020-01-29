The Greater Latrobe will make its return to the WPIAL Class AAA team playoffs tonight.
The No. 9-seeded Wildcats will meet No. 8 Connellsville in the first round today (6 p.m.) at Waynesburg Central High School.
Top-seeded Waynesburg Central will meet Pine-Richland, also at 6 p.m., and then the winner faces Greater Latrobe or Connellsville at approximately 7:30 p.m.
If Greater Latrobe wins twice today, the Wildcats will advance to the semifinals of the WPIAL Class AAA Team Wrestling Championships on Saturday (4 p.m.) at Norwin Senior High School. The district championship bout takes place two hours later at Norwin.
Three teams qualify for the PIAA Class 3A State Team Wrestling Championships that begin with preliminary matches on Monday.
Greater Latrobe is back in the WPIAL Class AAA Team Wrestling Championships for the first time since the 2015-16 season. The Wildcats missed the district team playoffs the last three seasons.
During the 2015-16 season, Greater Latrobe defeated North Hills, but lost to district runner-up Canon-McMillan in the quarterfinals.
Prior to their three-year hiatus, Greater Latrobe qualified for the WPIAL Team Wrestling Championships for seven consecutive seasons.
The Wildcats reached the district championship match in 2011 and ’14 — loss to Canon-McMillan and Franklin Regional — and the semifinals the following season before falling in the state qualifying consolation bout against North Allegheny.
Greater Latrobe lost in the semifinals against Kiski Area, but defeated Norwin during the consolation bout of the recent WPIAL Section 1-AAA Team Wrestling Tournament.
The Wildcats were runners-up in sub-section “B” behind Hempfield Area and paired against sub-section “A” champion Kiski Area in the semifinal round.
Hempfield Area is the No. 4 seed in the upcoming WPIAL Class AAA playoffs while Kiski Area — three-time defending champion — is the fifth seed.
