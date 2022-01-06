The Greater Latrobe boys basketball team’s longer-than-expected layoff may have proven beneficial, as the Wildcats returned to action on Wednesday for the first time since before Christmas, and claimed a convincing 79-61 win at home against Connellsville Area.
The non-section victory improved Greater Latrobe to 2-6 overall, as the Wildcats also won their previous game, an 83-58 triumph against Greensburg Salem on Dec. 23.
Since that time, the Wildcats were slated to play in a holiday tournament at Farrell High School, but found out upon arrival that they had been replaced by another team. While the vast majority of the WPIAL teams competed in section matchups on Tuesday, the Wildcats were idle. As a result, Greater Latrobe went nearly two weeks without game action, but put that time to good use.
“I thought the extended days of practice were good for us,” said Greater Latrobe head coach Brad Wetzel. “We were able to look at some matchups, look at some people really closely, and get them a couple hours a day of intense practice.”
The results were evident on Wednesday, as the Wildcats led wire-to-wire and were never seriously threatened by the Falcons, who dropped to 3-8.
Greater Latrobe wasted little time in establishing command, as Tyler Mondock opened the scoring with a reverse, Landon Butler hit a foul shot and converted a layup off a steal, and Chase Sickenberger hit a floater to stake Greater Latrobe to a 7-1 edge. After the Falcons hit their first field goal, the hosts scored 10 straight points, including consecutive layups by JaTawn Williams and a three-pointer by Butler to make it 17-3.
“One of things we’ve been doing is coming out of the gate poorly, and I thought tonight we did a pretty nice job of having a good start,” explained Wetzel.
The Wildcats continued their strong play into the second quarter, keyed by a full-court press that created a bevy of Connellsville Area turnovers.
“We’re trying to get that tempo up, because I think our opportunities are going to have to come from pressure,” Wetzel detailed. “I thought tonight we did a pretty good job of getting in the passing lanes and pressuring the ball, so that’s something we’ve been trying to do all year.”
The Wildcats, who had allowed more than 70 points per game entering play, limited the Falcons to just 19 points in the opening half.
Meanwhile, Butler opened the second quarter with a three, and freshman John Wetzel followed with a layup to give Greater Latrobe a 16-point edge. While Jacob Puskar provided the Falcons with some offensive punch in the stanza, Greater Latrobe received a boost from reserve Alex Tatsch, who scored six points in the quarter. As a result, Greater Latrobe took a 36-19 advantage into the locker room.
The offense picked up on both sides in the third quarter, as Joshua Marietta scored eight and Anthony Piasecki contributed seven points for Connellsville Area, while Butler netted seven for Greater Latrobe.
Although Butler tied Marietta for the game-high with 21 points, the Greater Latrobe junior drew praise for his all-around effort in the victory.
“I really think he stood out tonight, in my mind, just for his general floor game,” Wetzel said. “He made some deflections, made some steals, made some baskets, made some nice assists.”
With Greater Latrobe holding a double-digit lead for the entirety of the second half, Wetzel was able to deploy his reserves liberally, allowing them to earn valuable playing time. The results were promising, as the bench provided 32 points, including nine by Tatsch, and six each for Wetzel, Williams, and Max Butler.
“We’re trying to find a group of guys that work well together and get our rotation down; it’s still been quite a challenge, really,” Wetzel stated. “I think across the board guys stepped up. They delivered the ball on time. Their rotation defense to where they need to go is better than we’ve had this year.”
In addition to Butler, senior Chase Sickenberger was the other player to reach double figures for the Wildcats, as he netted 13 points, while Darius Davis added eight points. The Wildcats did most of their damage inside the arc and at the line, as the Wildcats hit just a pair of three-pointers, both by Butler, while converting 28 shots from two-point territory, and connecting on 17 of 27 free throws.
For Connellsville Area, Donovan Taylor joined Marietta in double figures, as he notched 10 points. Jacob Puskar added nine points, while Piasecki and Jared Hough each produced seven points.
Wednesday’s win should provide a valuable tune-up for the Wildcats, who return to Class 5A Section 3 play, 7:30 p.m. Friday with a home contest against Franklin Regional. The Panthers have a record of just 2-7, but they scored an eye-opening win against previously-undefeated Penn Hills on Tuesday.
“We gotta find a way to get some extra shot attempts – get to the glass,” Wetzel said of his team’s objectives against Franklin Regional.
———
CONNELLSVILLE AREA (61)
Riccelli 1-3-5; Hough 2-2-7; McBride 1-0-2; Marietta 7-6-21; Puskar 3-1-9; Piasecki 2-2-7; Taylor 4-1-10; Harr 0-0-0. Totals, 20-15(23)—61
GREATER LATROBE (79)
Davis 2-4-8; L. Butler 8-3-21; Sickenberger 5-3-13; Mondock 2-1-5; Marucco 0-0-0; Wetzel 2-2-6; Tatsch 4-1-9; Williams 3-0-6; M. Butler 2-2-6; Drnjevich 2-1-5; Lakin 0-0-0. Totals, 30-17(27)—59
Score by Quarters
Connellsville 8 11 20 22 — 61 Gr. Latrobe 19 17 22 21 — 79
Three-point field goals: L. Butler-2; C Puskar-2, Hough, Marietta, Piasecki, Taylor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.