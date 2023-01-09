The theme for the Greater Latrobe wrestling team at this year’s Westmoreland County Coaches Association tournament was repeat.

The Wildcats not only repeated as champions of the tournament, winning it for the second straight year, with a top-team score of 219 points, but they also had two of their returning champions repeat as well, along with two new champs emerging Saturday at host Greensburg Salem High School.

Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.