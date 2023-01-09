The theme for the Greater Latrobe wrestling team at this year’s Westmoreland County Coaches Association tournament was repeat.
The Wildcats not only repeated as champions of the tournament, winning it for the second straight year, with a top-team score of 219 points, but they also had two of their returning champions repeat as well, along with two new champs emerging Saturday at host Greensburg Salem High School.
“This is pretty much a peak performance of what we can do,” Greater Latrobe coach Mark Mears said. “I think we maximized what we could do. We had six in the finals and we come out with four champs, so we did exactly what we wanted to do.”
Those four champions to emerge out of the finals were sophomore Luke Willochell (114 lbs) and senior Vinny Kilkeary (127 lbs), both of whom won in their respective weight classes last year, as well as seniors Corey Boerio (215 lbs) and Wyatt Held (285 lbs).
Leo Joseph (121 lbs) and Wyatt Schmucker (160 lbs) took second place for the Wildcats in the respective weight classes.
“It feels great,” Boerio said. “I’m glad I got it done. It was the goal coming in. I stuck to my game plan.”
Boerio was the first MatCats of the tournament to take his place atop the podium when he scored a 4-2 decision over Penn-Trafford’s Owen Ott.
“I wanted to be the one attacking,” Boerio said. “I wanted to be the one controlling him and taking shots. In every match that I end up doing that I end up on top, I did that. I had the one takedown which gave me the victory.”
Held was the next to secure his place as champion when he won a 3-2 decision over Joe Enick of Penn-Trafford in a match that took four overtimes to decide and had the crowd on its feet.
“I knew it was going to be super tough,” Held said. “He is ranked No. 4 in the WPIAL and I’m ranked No. 3. It was going to be super tough, but I was hoping I was going to win.”
And while the gold medal was a motivating factor for Held, he also had a bit more incentive that gave him the boost needed to push through the four overtimes.
“I saw the (champion’s) hoodies, I like to wear them at work, so it is nice,” he laughed.
Willochell was the first Latrobe wrestler to repeat as champ. Last year, Willochell took first at 106 lbs. This year, he did it at 114 lbs, when he scored a 3-0 decision over Franklin Regional’s Tyler Kapusta.
It was a contest that was scoreless through the first two periods, but Willochell scored an escape early in the third period and a takedown late to secure the win.
Last but not least, Kilkeary, who threepeated as a WCCA champion, was also named as 2023 tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler. Kilkeary won at 113 lbs in 2021, 120 lbs in 2022 and now at 127 lbs in 2023. He won Saturday pinning Penn-Trafford’s Hayden Coy at 4:51.
“It is getting them down and getting them tired,” Kilkeary said of his win. “The whole match I was working on my shots and getting him tired and then you have to hammer them.”
Kilkeary added how important he feels the WCCA tournament has been to him and the other wrestlers.
“It feels great to know how far this tournament has taken kids and the NCAA knowing how important this tournament is to those guys and how far it has taken them,” he said. “I think it is important to knock this one off and get to the next level.”
Rounding out Latrobe’s place finishers, Jacob Braun took third place at 133 lbs, while Justis Newman (127) and Bradan Bronson (152) placed fifth.
Now with the tournaments behind them, the Wildcats will focus on their next match which will be traveling to face Connellsville Wednesday.
“I feel great about (Connellsville),” Kilkeary said. “Our team has not been this close in the past. We went through some hard stuff, but the hard stuff is what brings you together. And we are such a close family as a team I don’t think anything can break us apart.”
Mears is looking to use the wins at WCCA as a springboard for the upcoming playoffs.
“I think what happens is after Powerade you get a chance to breathe a minute,” he said. “We are using this more as a catapult to start the momentum now, to start our playoff push. We beat Hempfield and then we come here. We, fortunately, won this. Now, we go to Connellsville on Wednesday. After that, it is almost time to take a break. I’m going to give them a couple of days off of the mats as they have been through a grind. Then we get refreshed and we have two-and-a-half weeks until the playoffs. We can work on technique and train a little bit more, fix some mistakes, do some swimming and other types of cardio and make our run in the playoffs.”
And as for this week’s Connellsville contest, he knows it will be a battle, one that may get repeated.
“We are two of the top teams,” he said. “We are probably two of the top five teams in the WPIAL. We will see how we match up. It is going to be a lot about matchups, who we get matched up with that could come down to a coin toss with who has to step out at certain weights. They are a very quality team that is ranked No. 1 right now. We were ranked No. 1 preseason until we got injured; we are almost fully healthy. We are going to wrestle them twice. No matter what happens Wednesday, I think we are going to see them in the playoffs.”
Elsewhere at WCCA
Derry’s Anthony Mucci took third place at 107 lbs, while Ligonier Valley’s Logan Mulheren took fifth at 285 lbs, scoring a pinfall over Derry’s Leo Filler.
Latrobe sat atop the team standings with 219. The rest of the top five were Franklin Regional (197), Hempfield Area (195.5), Penn-Trafford (173) and Burrell (170). Derry Area finished in 11th place, while Ligonier Valley came in at No. 15.
