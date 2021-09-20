The Greater Latrobe boys’ golf team remains alive for a spot in the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs, but the Wildcats need help.
They’re doing their part though, as Greater Latrobe scored another victory, this time defeating Greensburg Salem, 241-250, during a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 match played at Latrobe Country Club. Also, the Derry Area boys rebounded from a loss with a 208-249 victory against Southmoreland at Pleasant Valley Golf Club in WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 play, while the Lady Trojans fell against Greensburg Central Catholic, 167-242, during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 1 match at Latrobe Elks.
Greater Latrobe upped its record to 6-5 overall, but more importantly 6-3 in the section. The Wildcats are still in the hunt for a WPIAL playoff spot, but they need Hempfield Area to lose two matches to get in the dance. Greater Latrobe won three consecutive section titles from 17-19 and six in eight years during that span.
Against Greensburg Salem, the Wildcats won their fourth consecutive match and picked up their fourth victory in five contests for the week. They defeated Greensburg Salem, Indiana Area twice and Armstrong.
On Senior Day, the Wildcats started six seniors in the victory. Senior Owen Miele was the low medalist with a 7-over-par 43, while Alex DiBernardo followed, one stroke back at 8-over-44, with two birdies during the round. Greater Latrobe also got a clutch performance from Zach Marucco with a 48 to seal the victory. Spencer Mills and Matt Sterrett both carded a 53 in the victory, the latter with a birdie.
Mike Kingerski led Greensburg Salem with an 8-over-44, while San Spigarelli followed with a 48. Cameron Caretti carded a 51, Hunter Webb contributed a 53 and Grant Smith one back at 54 for the Golden Lions.
The Derry Area boys upped its record to 7-1 overall. The Trojans suffered their first loss of the season by three strokes last week against Greensburg Central Catholic at Mount Odin, splitting the series between the two teams.
Antonio Hauser had low medalist honors for the Trojans. Hunter Jurica, Ashton Beighley and Nick Thomas all carded a 42 for Derry Area, while Owen Hammers came in one stroke back with a 43. Max Sokol led Southmoreland with a 40.
The Derry Area boys are back in action in the WPIAL Individual Qualifier on Monday at Pleasant Valley. Players who shot 84 or lower will advance to the WPIAL Class 2A Championship at Allegheny Country Club.
Izzy Aigner shot a 38 to pace GCC against the Derry Area girls. Meghan and Ella Zambruno both fired a 40, while Liv Kana added a 49 for the Lady Centurions. Bethany Dixon led the Derry Area girls with a 55.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.