The Greater Latrobe boys’ soccer team rebounded from a loss on Monday with a big win two days later as the Wildcats downed host Connellsville Area, 4-1, during a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 game played Wednesday.
Greater Latrobe improved to 3-5 in the section and 3-7 overall. That’s good for fifth place behind Penn-Trafford, which is 5-3 in the section and 6-3 overall.
Greater Latrobe opened the season with losses in six of its first seven games, but the Wildcats recently found some traction. Greater Latrobe shut out Hempfield Area, 4-0, at home last week, and the Wildcats suffered a 3-1 setback against Pittsburgh Central Catholic, but they rebounded with a 4-1 win versus Connellsville Area on Wednesday. The Wildcats completed a season sweep of Connellsville Area, as they also downed the Falcons, 4-0, on Sept. 9 at home.
Greater Latrobe has been outscored 28-2 in seven losses, but the Wildcats have outscored the opposition, 12-1, in three wins. Greater Latrobe has picked up wins in two of its last three games. The Wildcats are back in action, 2:30 p.m. Saturday against third-place Taylor Allderdice (4-2, 8-2) at Rossi Field. Greater Latrobe suffered a 3-0 road setback against Allderdice earlier this season.
That wasn’t the case Wednesday against Connellsville Area.
The Falcons cracked the scoreboard first, but Greater Latrobe answered, as Ethan Banks found the back of the net on a free kick from a distance 10 minutes into the half. Luke Hamaty burst forward from his defensive position with six minutes to play in the half for Greater Latrobe’s second goal, which was assisted by Sam Kiesel.
The Wildcats came out of the first half with a 2-1 lead, but it was an evenly-matched half, as Greater Latrobe held strong against several Connellsville Area attacks.
Greater Latrobe began to pull away when Vinny Oddo finished a strong free kick with 17 minutes to play. Roman Agostoni netted Greater Latrobe’s fourth tally of the game, as he found space off a through ball from Nico Lorenzi to set the final.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.