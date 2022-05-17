Greater Latrobe is looking for the same tenacity that got it the Class 5A, Section 1 title to get it through the first round of the WPIAL playoffs today.
The Wildcats will take on Thomas Jefferson today at 4:30 p.m. at Hempfield Area High School.
“(We need) to continue (to play) the way we were playing in the section battling for that first place,” Greater Latrobe head coach Matt Basciano said. “It all comes down to pitching. If we can get solid pitching, the pitchers have more confidence when the defense is playing well behind them. I think those two come hand-in-hand. We need to work our approaches at the plate, and getting guys on base and moving them up and driving them in.”
Pitching-wise, the Wildcats look to start senior Chase Sickenberger against the Jaguars.
“(All the pitchers have) all done well,” Basciano said. “As the season went on (Sickenberger) just kind of took over that first section game. It is all-hands-on-deck though. Win and go on or lose and go home. You got to get that first one. We definitely have some arms if we get to the next round. We have used a lot of kids in different situations. Hopefully we don’t have to go deep and we can get away with just Chase today. If we are good enough to make it to Thursday, then we will still have some arms ready to go then too.”
Greater Latrobe finished 12-7 overall and 8-2 in section. Thomas Jefferson ended its regular season at 13-6 overall and 6-4 in section play.
“I think it is going to be a good game. I don’t know a ton about Thomas Jefferson. I was asking around and trying to find out what I could. I think they are similar to us. They are a good, fundamentally solid, scrappy team. It will be a good game, a fun game. It is what high school sports is all about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.