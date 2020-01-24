The Greater Latrobe wrestling team is ready for a return to the WPIAL Class 3A team playoffs.
Pairings for the WPIAL Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships were released on Thursday and Greater Latrobe secured a No. 9 seed.
The No. 9-seeded Wildcats will meet No. 8 Connellsville on Wednesday (6 p.m.) at Waynesburg Central High School.
Waynesburg Central secured the top seed in the Class 3A tournament. The Raiders will meet Peters Township or Pine-Richland on Wednesday (6 p.m.) and then the winner faces Greater Latrobe or Connellsville at 7:30 p.m. the same day. Peters Township and Pine-Richland meet 6 p.m. Monday at Canon-McMillan High School to determine the tournament’s No. 16 seed.
If Greater Latrobe wins twice on Wednesday, the Wildcats will advance to the semifinals of the WPIAL Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships Saturday, Feb. 1 (4 p.m.) at Norwin Senior High School. The WPIAL Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships bout takes place two hours later at Norwin.
Three teams qualify for the PIAA Class 3A State Team Wrestling Championships that begin with preliminary matches on Feb. 3.
Greater Latrobe is back in the WPIAL Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships for the first time since the 2015-16 season. The Wildcats missed the team playoffs the last three seasons.
During the 2015-16 season, GL defeated North Hills, but lost to district runner-up Canon-McMillan in the quarterfinals.
Prior to their three-year hiatus, Greater Latrobe qualified for the WPIAL Team Wrestling Championships for seven consecutive seasons.
The Wildcats reached the district championship match in 2011 and ’14 — loss to Canon-McMillan and Franklin Regional — and the semifinals the following season before falling in the state qualifying consolation bout against North Allegheny.
Greater Latrobe lost in the semifinals against Kiski Area, but defeated Norwin during the consolation bout in last Wednesday’s WPIAL Section 1-AAA Team Wrestling Tournament.
The Wildcats were runners-up in sub-section “B” behind Hempfield Area and paired against sub-section “A” champions, Kiski Area in the semifinal round. Hempfield Area is the No. 4 seed in the upcoming WPIAL Class 3A playoffs while Kiski Area — three time defending WPIAL Class 3A champion — is the fifth seed.
