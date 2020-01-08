It’s been four years since Greater Latrobe was last in the WPIAL team wrestling playoffs.
But if the Wildcats (1-1) can win today’s (7:30 p.m.) WPIAL Class AAA Section 1-B home matchup against visiting Greensburg Salem — and the rest of the schedule holds true to form for both teams — it could decide second place, to automatically qualify for the playoffs and which one drops into the third-place match to wrestle into the postseason.
That’s what Greater Latrobe had to try and do last year, but came up short in losing the sub-section crossover match to Franklin Regional. Last season, the Wildcats lost to both Hempfield Area and Greensburg Salem to finish third, and then fell to FR.
But GL is a much better — and one year older — this season as evidenced by its close four-point defeat (37-33) to Hempfield Area, which was ranked No. 1 in Class AAA at the time, in a match it led by eight going into the final four weight classes.
Now, the Wildcats are in position to take that next step. They did so in last weekend’s Westmoreland County Coaches Association Championships, placing fourth in the team standings behind only Kiski Area, Hempfield Area and Norwin, and — more importantly — ahead of Greensburg Salem, which was seventh.
“We wrestled against a number of Greensburg Salem guys in the county tournament,” Greater Latrobe head coach Mike Ciotti pointed out. “Whether we won or lost those matches, it was at least nice to see those guys before we go into the dual match.
“(Greensburg Salem) coach (Randy) Parsley and I keep going back and forth. The kids will be ready.”
The Wildcats also did not have their top wrestler for the WCCA tournament in Gabe Willochell because of a shoulder straing. But the senior 132-pounder will likely be back for today’s all-important match against Greensburg Salem.
“It should be a good, close match,” Ciotti added. “I’m sure the place will be packed.
“We’re excited. I can’t wait.”
GL then has two section matches remaining, the first on Thursday (7 p.m.) at Gateway. The Wildcats are home to Penn Hills next Wednesday (Jan. 15, 7:30 p.m.) with the section team playoffs scheduled for the following week (Jan. 22).
